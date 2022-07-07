‘Publicity stunt’: Madras HC rubbishes plea seeking freeze on AIADMK symbol

The petition argued that the freeze be in place until the ongoing dispute between O Panneerselvam and E Palaniswami is resolved, in order to “protect public order and peace in the state”.

Amid tensions regarding leadership within the AIADMK, the Madras High Court on Thursday, July 7, dismissed a petition that sought a freeze on the party’s ‘two-leaves’ symbol. Dismissing it, the court imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the petitioner, calling his Public Interest Litigation (PIL) plea “purely for publicity”. The PIL was filed by a resident of Chennai, PA Joseph, Who claimed to be the founder-president of JJ Party.

The petition prayed for a direction to the Election Commission to consider his representation to take necessary action against the AIADMK’s “rival groups” and freeze the party’s ‘two-leaves’ symbol. He argued that the freeze be in place until the ongoing dispute between O Panneerselvam and E Palaniswami is resolved, in order to “protect public order and peace in the state”.

In his petition, Joseph also made some allegations against Palaniswami vis-a-vis the party's leadership tussle, where the dominant group backing EPS is pushing for him to take up the single leadership. He accused EPS of buying his way into top party posts, alleging he spent Rs 5,000 crore to become party general secretary and was willing to spend a further Rs 1,000 crore to become the unitary leader of the party.

The petitioner had approached the Court without even waiting for a week for an ECI notice. “The petition was filed purely for cheap publicity,” the bench said and dismissed it in limine.

The PIL has been filed in the background of the tussle between the factions of EPS and OPS within AIADMK party, over changing of the dual-leadership structure of AIADMK and bringing single leadership. The first party General Council meeting was held on June 23 and the members raised the demand for the same, despite the HC barring the issue from being discussed. While the next meeting is scheduled for July 11, OPS on June 28 approached the EC claiming that “vested interests” were behind the reemergence of the single leadership demand within the party, and sent a nine-page memorandum.

The last time the party’s symbol was frozen was in March 2017, when two factions — VK Sasikala vs O Panneerselvam — were claiming it. Before that, the symbol was frozen in 1989, following the demise of former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran, when his wife Janaki Ramachandran and protégée Jayalalithaa competed for it ahead of the Assembly elections.

