'Public transport must open for economic situation to improve': AP CM Jagan to Centre

In a video conference with the Prime Minister. Jagan talked about lifting restrictions with Standard Operating Procedures in place.

Virtually calling for an end to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown as it has vastly affected peoples’ livelihoods, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday appealed to the Centre to take a relook into the current containment strategy and shift towards preparing people to "live with the virus".

Addressing the videoconference Prime Minister Narendra Modi had with several Chief Ministers, Jagan pointed out that coronavirus had become such a "stigmatic subject", and that it led to "social ostracisation" of families of infected persons.

"This has resulted in people not coming forward to report symptoms, which defeats the entire purpose of testing and identifying infected people," the Chief Minister said. He talked about moving towards a strategy of public awareness, self-reporting of symptoms, testing, treatment and self-isolation.

He emphasised the need to make people "prepare themselves to live with coronavirus" till a vaccine was produced.

The Chief Minister also said awareness has to be built on social distancing, use of masks and hand sanitizers and maintaining general hygiene as a priority in these times.

Standard Operating Procedures need to be evolved for workplaces, manufacturing units and public places, including markets, he said. "We need to prepare ourselves for the reopening of educational institutions also," the Chief Minister added.

He told Modi that continuous lockdown on inter-state movement of people and goods has had a very negative effect on the economy, as these were essential for the manufacturing sector.

Though goods transport was allowed, there were "large obstructions" as many states have been enforcing stricter measures on such movements, he said.

"Already my state has suffered heavily as manufacturing has come to a standstill and the agriculture sector is not able to achieve value addition, as markets across the country are closed down. We being net surplus in most agricultural commodities, are facing the brunt”, the Chief Minister said.

He called for complete removal of restrictions on inter- state transport of goods by all states.

The Chief Minister also wanted all restrictions on public transport across states lifted, and free movement of people, particularly those attending work, to be allowed. "Whether it's migrant labourers or people in offices, if they don't have access to public transport, the economic situation will not normalize," he told the Prime Minister.

Stressing the need to ramp up health care infrastructure up to the village level and highlighting his governments endeavours in this regard, Jagan sought the Centre’s support to take the Rs 16,000 crore programme forward.

This objective can be easily achieved if the centre could, apart from part funding, support the state by way of interest-free or low interest loans with long-term repayment period, he said.

Jagan suggested that such loans be excluded from the FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management) Act limits so as to give the state the flexibility in ensuring other sectors also do not face fund crunch (in this time of economic crisis).

Stating that 87,000 MSMEs in the state are providing employment to 9.7 lakh persons, he requested the PM to consider a 6-month waiver of interest on loans given to MSMEs.