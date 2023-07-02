Public entry banned at Nandi and Skandagiri Hills ahead of President Murmu's visit

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled visit to Muddenahalli for the convocation ceremony of Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence on Monday, July 3.

In light of President Droupadi Murmu's scheduled visit to Karnataka’s Muddenahalli on July 3, the local administration has imposed restrictions on public entry to the popular tourist destinations of Nandi hills and Skandagiri Hills in Chikkaballapura. The ban will be in effect from 6 am on July 2 to 6 pm on July 3.

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Muddenahalli for the convocation ceremony of Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence. PN Ravindra, the deputy commissioner of Chikkaballapur, announced the imposition of the ban to ensure the smooth conduct of President Murmu's visit and the convocation event.

“The public entry to Nandigiridhama and Skandagiri Hills would be prohibited under Section 144(3) of the Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) for the purpose of security,” the order read.

Nandi Hills and Skandagiri Hills are popular tourist attractions known for their natural beauty and historical significance. However, visitors and residents alike have been advised to respect the imposed restrictions and refrain from visiting these sites during the specified period.