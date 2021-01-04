PUBG’s rival FAU-G to launch on January 26, unveils trailer

The game is now available on the Google Play Store for pre-registration.

Atom Gaming

Four months after unveiling the made-in-India alternative to PUBG, FAU-G (Fearless and United Guards) has announced that the game will be launched on January 26. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and nCore Games, the creator of the multiplayer action mobile game, took to Twitter to unveil the launch date.

They also unveiled the trailer of the game, which shows players dressed in the uniform of the Indian Army and engaged in battle at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at Ladakh.

Bengaluru-based nCore said during the announcement of the game that it will be based on real scenarios encountered by the Indian Security Forces to deal with both domestic and foreign threats with the first level of the game set against the backdrop of Galwan Valley followed by third person shooting gameplay in the subsequent releases.

Whether it’s a problem within the country or at the border...these Bharat Ke Veer always stand tall. They are our Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G! Witness the anthem



Pre-register now https://t.co/8cuWhoHDBh

Launch 26/1@VishalGondal @nCore_games @BharatKeVeer #FAUG pic.twitter.com/ctp5otrjLE January 3, 2021

What will you do when they come? We will hold our ground & fight back, because we are Fearless. United. Unstoppable FAU:G! Witness the anthem FAU:G! #FAUG #nCore_Games



Pre-register now https://t.co/4TXd1F7g7J

Launch 26/1@vishalgondal @akshaykumar @dayanidhimg pic.twitter.com/VGpBZ3HaOS — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) January 3, 2021

The game is now available on the Google Play Store for pre-registration.

“Join a special unit of FAU-G commandos on patrol in dangerous border territory. Come face-to-face with India’s enemies as you engage with hostile invaders on Indian soil. Fight for survival against the unforgiving terrain and the implacable enemy. Fill the shoes of a patriotic soldier and experience the bravery, brotherhood, and sacrifice of the men guarding the country’s borders,” the description of the game on the Play Store reads.

FAU-G was first announced close on the heels of the Union government banning PUBG Mobile in September over privacy concerns.

However, while violence in the game was also among major concerns around PUBG, the FAU-G trailer too displays violence in the game. The content of the game is rated 16+ with ‘Strong Violence’ on the Google Play Store.

The launch of FAU-G also comes as PUBG Corporation, the South Korean company and creator of PUBG announced the launch of a new game PUBG Mobile India created specifically for the Indian market.

However, the game is yet to receive approval from the Indian government. According to an RTI filed by Gem Esports, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had not granted permission for the launch of PUBG Mobile India as of December 11.

According to an India Today report, the game is unlikely to launch until March 2021. The report quotes a PUBG Corp official as saying that the company is making efforts but has not seen any progress on that front yet.