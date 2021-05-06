PUBG to return to India as â€˜Battlegrounds Mobile Indiaâ€™

According to the company, the game will offer a world-class multiplayer gaming experience on mobile.

Atom Gaming

Amid rumours around PUBG's comeback in India, South Korean video game developer Krafton on Thursday confirmed the return of its much-anticipated game for the Indian users. The game will launch as Battlegrounds Mobile India, and is reportedly a successor to PUBG.

The Indian government had on September 2 banned 118 apps on national security concerns, including the immensely popular PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile, under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. PUBG, which has more than 600 million downloads and 50 million active players globally, had nearly 33 million users in India.

Following the ban, PUBG Corporation â€” a subsidiary of Krafton â€” had said China's Tencent Games would no longer be authorised to distribute the PUBG MOBILE franchise in India. At that time, PUBG Corporation had said it will take on all publishing responsibilities within India. In November, PUBG Corporation said it was preparing to launch a new game for the Indian market.

Krafton, on its social media accounts and its websites, mentioned that the game is coming soon in India. "With privacy and data security being a top priority, Krafton will be working with partners, to ensure data protection and security, at each stage," the video game developer said in a statement.

"This will ensure privacy rights are respected, and all data collection and storage will be in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations in India and for players here," it added.

â€œBattlegrounds Mobile India will release with exclusive in-game events like outfits and features and will have its own e-sports ecosystem with tournaments and leagues," Krafton said its statement.

The game will be launched as a free-to-play one on mobile devices and will be available to play only in India, it added.

Recently, a short teaser video of PUBG Mobile India showed up on the Indian YouTube channel, which was later taken down. However, the teaser did not reveal any release date or an approximate time frame.

In November 2020, PUBG Corporation said it planned to create an Indian subsidiary to enhance communications and services with players. With its parent company Krafton, Inc, PUBG Corporation had said it planned to make investments worth $100 million (about Rs 750 crore) in India to cultivate the local video game, e-sports, entertainment, and IT industries.