PSI scam-accused gives CID the slip, releases video stating will contest Kâ€™taka polls

Rudragouda Patil reportedly fled his home after pushing away CID officials, who came to arrest him on Thursday.

Rudragouda Patil, one of the key accused in the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment scam in Karnataka, released a video on social media on Saturday, January 21, stating that he is planning to contest in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. The video was released after police in Kalaburagi said that Rudragouda was absconding after giving slip to the Karnataka Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials, who turned up at his residence in Kalaburagi on Thursday to arrest him again. Rudragouda reportedly pushed CID officials who tried to take him into custody before fleeing the spot.

Rudragouda was earlier arrested in April 2022 and was released on conditional bail in December 2022. Since he failed to comply with the bail conditions, the CID officials on Thursday reached his residence with an arrest warrant at around 5.30pm. A team of officials from the Enforcement Directorate also questioned Patil at his residence on the same day.

The Karnataka CID has filed a case against Pati at the Ashok Nagar police station in Kalaburagi. According to the CID officers, the accused pushed them away and escaped when they went to his residence to take him into custody.

The video was released on a Facebook page purportedly managed by him. In the video, Rudragouda Patil claimed that he was not absconding. "I am not absconding. This is false news and no one should get concerned. I will appear soon before you to carry out your service...If people want, I will become a candidate from Afjalpur constituency and contest elections," Patil stated in the video.

In the seven-minute video, shot in an undisclosed location and has gone viral on social media, Patil claimed that he was framed in the PSI recruitment scam that rocked Karnataka last year. "The officers have fixed me following political pressure. The conspiracy was hatched by a few who do not want me or my brother to grow politically," Patil said.

"We will not be scared, even if we are framed in similar cases. I am not absconding. Media are reporting what is being fed to them. I have not run away from any officer. I have respect for the law of this land. The officers from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned me from 6 am to 11pm. I completely cooperated with the investigation on Thursday," he maintained.

He denied reports published in the media that he fled from his residence after pushing CID officials who had arrived to arrest him. "When I left home, the news was planted that I had pushed a CID officer and ran away," he said, accusing the media of reporting falsely.

â€œI have not run away anywhere and there is no need to be scared. Don't listen to any news in this regard. In spite of difficulties, I will continue my service to the people. I have not claimed earlier anywhere regarding contesting elections. Today I am talking about it. If the people of the constituency want, I will contest from Afjalpur constituency. Let the blessings of my fans, well wishers and voters be on my brother Mahantesh Patil," he said.