The benami prohibition unit of Income Tax Department has issued a provisional attachment notice on the under-construction 22,460 sq ft bungalow of VK Sasikala, an aide of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, in Poes Garden on Wednesday. The attachment notice was issued after the Income Tax Department attached the property two days back.

The under-construction home of Sasikala, who was expected to stay in the property after completing her jail term, is located opposite the Veda Nilayam residence of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Income Tax officials reached the under-construction house and pasted the notice on Wednesday. The notice said, "It is ordered that you are hereby prohibited and restrained until further order or till 90 days from the end of month from the date of notice u/s 24(1), whichever is earlier, from transferring or charging the properties described above as the provisions of section 24 (3) of the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act 1988, in anyway and that all persons be, are hereby prohibited from taking any benefit under such transfer or charge."

The property was purchased in the name of a benami firm Sri Harichandana Estates and the property is worth over Rs 300 crore. The attachment of the property means that the owner cannot transfer or make changes to the ownership of the property for the next 90 days or until further orders as per Section 24 (3) of Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988.

According to a report, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority said that the construction should be completed within five years. The property received permission for construction in 2019. The attachment by the Income Tax Department relates to transfer of the property, and has no link with the construction activity, which can continue.

Income Tax officials have attached 65 properties across Tamil Nadu worth over Rs 300 crore reportedly purchased by Sasikala's benamis under the company named Sri Hari Chandana Estates Private Limited. The company is owned by a relative of Sasikala.