'A proud Congressman': Condolences pour in for MP Vasanthakumar who passed away

Kanyakumari MP Vasanthakumar, who was receiving treatment for coronavirus, breathed his last in a private hospital in Chennai on Friday.

Political leaders, cutting across party lines, have condoled the death of Kanyakumari Member of Parliament and businessman H Vasanthakumar. Congress MP Vasanthakumar, who was receiving treatment for coronavirus, breathed his last in a private hospital in Chennai at 7.07pm on Friday. He had been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai on August 10 where he tested positive for the disease.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a picture of himself with the late leader and wrote, "Saddened by the demise of Lok Sabha MP Shri H. Vasanthakumar Ji. His strides in business and social service efforts were noteworthy. During my interactions with him, I always saw his passion towards Tamil Nadu’s progress. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote, "The news of Kanyakumari MP, Shri H Vasanthakumar’s untimely demise due to Covid-19 has come as a shock. His commitment to the congress ideology of serving the people will remain in our hearts forever. Heartfelt condolences to his friends and family members."

The party remembered him as "staunch Congressman, true leader of the people & beloved MP".

DMK MP Kanimozhi said that Vasanthakumar was keen on working for the development of his constituency. “He would always enthusiastically take part in Parliamentary sessions. He came up in life as a result of his hardwork and has served as an example for many youngsters. It is very rare to see someone like him. He had several plans for his constituency and would speak for it whenever he got the opportunity to do so,” said the MP over phone to a Tamil news channel.

“The party has given him the highest posting and made him proud. He has helped many during his lifetime, including those who worked for him at Vasantha and Co,” said Congress party member Vijayadharini.



VCK’s Member of Parliament Ravikumar shared that he was shocked and saddened by the news. “Even during the last Parliament session he was constantly raising his voice to bring back Tamil Nadu’s fishermen who were stuck in Iran. He has always spoken for the people whenever he got the opportunity to do so in the House. I think he could feature among the MPs from Tamil Nadu who spoke the most in the Parliament.”

Senior AIADMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister for Municipal Administration SP Velumani expressed condolences to his family and party cadres.

The Fisheries Minister Jayakumar said, “H Vasanthakumar has a smiling face and I have never seen him get angry. He will communicate everything softly. I have spoken to him on call and I also have seen him as a MLA in assembly. It is very shocking to hear about his demise.”



Congress spokesperson and actor Khushbu said, “He was always wearing the colour of the party on his shoulders and he was a very proud congressman. He was working for the people of his constituency till the day he was admitted to the hospital for treatment."



"He never lost his MLA or MP elections and he worked hard to place Congress on the top of the list. I cannot think of speaking about him in the past tense,“ Khushbu added.



Recollecting an incident with Vasanthakumar, CPI leader Mutharasan said, “I once went to his house and he returned after visiting the people and had lunch while talking with us at 4 pm. I asked him why he was having his lunch late and he said he was working for the people of his constituency. After lunch too, he came along with us. He functioned very well from the Congress party. This is a big loss for the family and people of Nanguneri.”