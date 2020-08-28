Saddened by the demise of Lok Sabha MP Shri H. Vasanthakumar Ji. His strides in business and social service efforts were noteworthy. During my interactions with him, I always saw his passion towards Tamil Nadu’s progress. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/SmuAK8ufAx— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2020
The news of Kanyakumari MP, Shri H Vasanthakumar’s untimely demise due to Covid-19 has come as a shock.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 28, 2020
His commitment to the congress ideology of serving the people will remain in our hearts forever.
Heartfelt condolences to his friends and family members. pic.twitter.com/oqhrfQXEUD
DMK president Stalin, an ally of the Congress party in Tamil Nadu, said, “I am saddened by the news of Kanyakumari MP Vasanthakumar’s demise. His pleasant demeanour; a hard worker who worked tirelessly and proved himself a winner.”
கன்னியாகுமரி எம்.பி வசந்தகுமாரின் மறைவுச் செய்தி கேட்டு வேதனையடைந்தேன்!— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) August 28, 2020
இன்முகம்- பழகுவதற்கு இனியர்; கடின உழைப்பாலும் சலியாத முயற்சியாலும் சாதித்துக் காட்டிய வெற்றியாளர்!
காங்கிரஸ் கட்சியினருக்கும், அன்னாரது குடும்பத்தாருக்கும் என்னுடைய ஆழ்ந்த ஆறுதலும் அனுதாபமும்! pic.twitter.com/o4E9sgQh8X
VCK’s Member of Parliament Ravikumar shared that he was shocked and saddened by the news. “Even during the last Parliament session he was constantly raising his voice to bring back Tamil Nadu’s fishermen who were stuck in Iran. He has always spoken for the people whenever he got the opportunity to do so in the House. I think he could feature among the MPs from Tamil Nadu who spoke the most in the Parliament.”
கன்னியாகுமரி தொகுதி நாடாளுமன்ற உறுப்பினர் திரு. H. வசந்தகுமார் அவர்கள் #COVID19 தொற்றால் பாதிக்கப்பட்டு சிகிச்சை பலனின்றி உயிரிழந்தார் எனும் செய்தி அதிர்ச்சியையும் மனவேதனையையும் அளிக்கிறது.— SP Velumani (@SPVelumanicbe) August 28, 2020
Congress spokesperson and actor Khushbu said, “He was always wearing the colour of the party on his shoulders and he was a very proud congressman. He was working for the people of his constituency till the day he was admitted to the hospital for treatment."
"He never lost his MLA or MP elections and he worked hard to place Congress on the top of the list. I cannot think of speaking about him in the past tense,“ Khushbu added.
Recollecting an incident with Vasanthakumar, CPI leader Mutharasan said, “I once went to his house and he returned after visiting the people and had lunch while talking with us at 4 pm. I asked him why he was having his lunch late and he said he was working for the people of his constituency. After lunch too, he came along with us. He functioned very well from the Congress party. This is a big loss for the family and people of Nanguneri.”
எங்கள் அன்புத் தோழர் திரு வசந்தகுமார் MP அவர்களின் மறைவு எல்லோருக்கும் பேரதிர்ச்சியைத் தந்துள்ளது. ஆர்வமும், துடிப்பும், சிரிப்பும், பம்பரமாகச் சுழன்று பணியாற்றும் பண்பும் அவருக்கே உரித்தான குணநலன்கள்.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 28, 2020
Deeply saddened at the untimely demise of a born fighter, resolute Congressman, M.P & Working President of TNCC - Sh. H. Vasanthakumar.— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) August 28, 2020
All of us, along with lakhs of his supporters, will always miss him deeply. Heartfelt condolences to family & well wishers. RIP. pic.twitter.com/TyCyzCRIgK
Vasanthkumar resigned his post as Member of Legislative Assembly of Nanguneri constituency after he was elected as the Member of Parliament from Kanyakumari constituency in May 2019.
Recalling him as a MLA and the space they shared in the assembly, Paarivendhar of Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi said, “He was my dear friend who used to call me as Anna (Brother). I told him to not go during the pandemic but he went out to help the people. We are blessed to have a MP like him but I am sad that he sacrificed his life. Vasanthkumar will stay in the assembly till 8-9pm to get the mic to speak in the assembly. He was dedicated.”