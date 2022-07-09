-
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremmesinghe has summoned an emergency meeting with political party leaders to discuss the situation. The premier has requested the Speaker to summon Parliament in an effort to find a solution to the crisis.
16 MPs of President Rajapaksa's Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party in a letter requested him to resign immediately and make way for a leader who could command the majority in Parliament to lead the country. They stated that Rajapaksa should give an opportunity to a mature leader without corruption allegations to take over the country.
A group of 20 VVIP vehicles headed to the airport, while another group left in two ships belonging to the Sri Lanka Navy. However, who left them remains unclear.
The country's legal fraternity and sitting judges, the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has called upon the "President to consider whether he could continue to fulfil his obligations and the powers and duties as the President of Sri Lanka any longer". They also urged the Prime Minister, Speaker, Cabinet and MPs to immediately ensure that political stability of the nation was secured forthwith and there should be no delay in ensuring such transition.
Protesters stormed the President's residence in Colombo, with police using tear gas shells to disperse them. More than 40 protesters have been hospitalised, with three critically injured.
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said that he would respect any decision taken at the party leaders' meeting scheduled on Saturday evening.
MP Rajitha Senaratne was attacked by protesters near the Presidentâ€™s residence.
Videos of protestors inside the Presidentâ€™s official residence that have made their way to the internet show protesters in the swimming pool, kitchen and in bedrooms, taking selfies.