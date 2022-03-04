Protests can be held in Bengaluru only at Freedom Park, nowhere else: Karnataka HC

The court was objecting to the Congress’ Mekedatu padayatra, which culminated in Bengaluru and caused several traffic disruptions in the city.

news Court

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday, March 3, objected to the padayatra organised by the opposition Congress, demanding start of work on the Mekedatu project, which aims to provide drinking water to Bengaluru and surrounding areas. The court further ordered the Congress not to take up any protest in Bengaluru henceforth. The Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice SR Krishnakumar gave this order.

The bench also asked the government to see to it that the protests and agitations are confined to the premises of the Freedom Park in Bengaluru, and do not trouble vehicle riders and common people. "It took one hour for us to reach the High Court. How are common people supposed to commute? The government should issue restrictions on this," the bench said. The order has been issued to empower jurisdictional police inspectors to initiate legal action for violations under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant) and the Karnataka Police Act, 1963.

The Congress restarted the Mekedatu padayatra on March 1, after it was “temporarily cancelled” due to the third wave of COVID-19 in January. The padayatra resumed from Ramanagara, where it was stopped during the peak of the third wave of COVID-19. The padayatra culminated at the National College grounds in Bengaluru’s Basavanagudi on March 3 evening.

The padayatra had caused several traffic disruptions as it crossed through the city. "I want to apologise to the people of Bengaluru, as there will be traffic trouble in parts of Bengaluru for the next three days. There may be traffic trouble for three days that's all, but it will solve your water related issues for the next 50 years. Our fight is for the people of the state and citizens of Bengaluru. So, please cooperate and march with us," Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar had said.

The Karnataka police have lodged an FIR against Congress leaders including state president D.K. Shivakumar and leader of opposition Siddaramaiah for violating COVID-19 guidelines on taking out procession and protest marches. However, both the leaders have dubbed the cases against them as political vendetta by the ruling BJP.