Protesters threaten to destroy Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway toll plaza, detained

The 10-lane expressway was inaugurated on March 12 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has been touted as one of the biggest contributions of the "double engine" government.

Protests erupted in Bengaluru as the National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI) began toll collection on the newly inaugurated Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway on Tuesday, March 14. Several protesters, joined by the Congress party and pro-Kannada organisations, were detained by the police near the Sheshagirihalli toll plaza in Bengaluru, as they threatened to destroy the toll plaza. The situation became tense as the NHAI began collecting tolls under heavy police cover.

The 10-lane expressway was inaugurated on March 12 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has been touted as one of the biggest contributions of the "double engine" government. The highway was built at a cost of Rs 8,479 crore and is expected to encourage the development of the entire region. Protesters argued that the toll fee could not be collected until the project was completed, claiming that the service roads have not been built along the stretch. They also argued that the toll rate fixed for the expressway was too high

Presently, the toll amount is being collected at the Sheshagirihalli toll plaza for the first stretch of the expressway from Bengaluru to Nidaghatta in the Mandya district. Cars, jeeps, and vans will have to pay Rs 135 for a single journey, while vehicles returning the same day will be charged Rs 205. The toll fee for all categories of vehicles may rise to Rs 250 after the opening of the second stretch.

The NHAI has also introduced discounts for frequent travellers. Vehicles making the return trip within 24 hours will receive a 25% discount, while all categories of vehicles will get a 33% toll fee discount if they make 50 single journeys in a month. Commercial vehicles registered in the district (excluding those plying under the national permit) will get a 50% discount. Vehicles carrying loads over permissible limits will have to pay 10 times the applicable fee rate.

The expressway is being built with a total length of 117 km, out of which 52 km is greenfield. It consists of five bypasses that will reduce traffic congestion in neighbouring towns. Villagers living on both sides of the expressway have been demanding the construction of an underpass.

Karnataka Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar had earlier slammed the BJP government for inaugurating an incomplete project. Many commuters have also expressed their displeasure with the toll collection, with some seen fighting near the toll gates. Some have argued that the toll fee is too high for the distance travelled, while others have struggled to provide exact change, as not all vehicles are equipped with Fastag.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that he had spoken to NHAI and instructed them to provide details about the issue. “There is usually a problem when toll collections begin anywhere. I have directed NHAI officials to talk to the people and resolve the issue as soon as possible,” he said.

