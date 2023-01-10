Protesters burn effigies of Governor Ravi in Coimbatore, detained

Apart from several BJP workers who were protesting against the DMK, members of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam were detained after they set fire to effigies of Governor RN Ravi.

A day after the spat between the ruling DMK and Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on the floor of the state Assembly, protests were held in Coimbatore where members of the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) tried to burn effigies of Ravi. Nineteen TPDK members were detained by the police over two such incidents in the city. Several members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were also taken into preventive custody while taking out a protest rally against the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government and demanding action against those who burnt the Governorâ€™s effigies.

On Tuesday, a row erupted on the first day of the Assembly session as Governor Ravi skipped a few portions of the speech prepared by the state government, while delivering his customary address to the Assembly. Chief Minister MK Stalin moved a motion to reject the deviations and take on record only the original draft of the speech. Angered by this resolution, Ravi staged a walkout. Protests erupted in several parts of the state against the Governor following the incident.

Students of government colleges in various districts including Pudukkottai, Dharmapuri and Salem also staged protests against the Governor. Posters saying â€˜#GetoutRavi prominently featuring CM Stalin surfaced in some parts of Chennai, after the hashtag was seen trending on Twitter on Monday. Leaders of various parties including Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) have demanded the Governorâ€™s resignation following Mondayâ€™s incident.

In Coimbatore, TPDK members protested against the Governor's conduct in front of a Periyar statue in Gandhipuram, and in front of a Karunanidhi statue outside the Coimbatore town bus stand. The portions of the customary address left out by the Governor included a few lines about Dravidian leaders Periyar, Anna, and M Karunanidhi, former CM K Kamarajar, and BR Ambedkar. The TPDK members raised slogans against the Governor, and set fire to effigies of Ravi. In Gandhipuram, the Kattoor police retrieved the effigy and detained 18 protesters. Near the bus stand, another TPDK member was detained over the effigy burning incident.

Meanwhile, members of the BJP staged a protest outside the partyâ€™s Coimbatore district headquarters, condemning the TPDK-led demonstration against the Governor. They also held a rally on VKK Menon Road in support of the Governor and against the DMK government, and demanded action against the protesters who set fire to the Governorâ€™s effigies. Nearly 40 BJP members who were part of the rally were placed under preventive detention by the Kattoor police.

