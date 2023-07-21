‘Protest before Godse statue’: CM Siddaramaiah as BJP boycotts Karnataka Assembly

BJP legislators from the Legislative Assembly and Council gathered in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and raised slogans against the ruling Congress government for suspending 10 BJP MLAs from the Assembly.

The last day of the Assembly session saw BJP boycotting the session and continuing their protest against the suspension of 10 party MLAs, on the premises of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Friday, July 21. The legislators who are protesting in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue were taunted by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who said they should have protested before the statue of Nathuram Godse.

BJP legislators from the Legislative Assembly and Council gathered in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and raised slogans against the ruling Congress government for suspending 10 BJP MLAs from the House. They slammed the CM Siddaramaiah-led government for deputing IAS officers for private political events. The protest was staged under the leadership of former CM Basavaraj Bommai.

Former minister Kota Srinivas Poojari stated, "In 2010, CM Siddaramaiah was the opposition leader, and he had kicked the door of the House. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar had torn the books in the session. Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan had broken the mike in the House. After UT Khader took over as the Speaker, democracy has been destroyed. He intends to gag opposition leaders. The Congress leaders are carrying out campaigning while giving answers."

CM Siddaramaiah, while answering the questions raised on his budget at the council, stated that there is nothing wrong in staging a protest, opposing and protesting in the well of the House. “But the way BJP members behaved in the House was totally uncivilised. It was unruly,” he said.

"The Deputy Speaker was on the chair and they tore the pages and threw it on his face. We don't know what would have happened if not for the presence of marshals. There should be discipline in the House and one has to follow the rules made by us. The BJP members could have come to the council as the incident had taken place in the Assembly," he said.

CM Siddaramaiah said that the BJP leaders are protesting before the Gandhi statue. "They should have staged their protest in front of the statue of Nathuram Godse. After all, they hail from the family of killers of Mahatma Gandhi. It is unfortunate that such people are staging protests before the Gandhi statue. They are the ones who come out with blatant lies, create violence between groups and divide society and tragically ask for justice," he slammed.

