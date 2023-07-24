Protest in Bengaluru demanding justice for PES varsity student who died by suicide

Students of Bengaluru colleges and their parents protested at Freedom Park with various demands including nationwide education policies prioritising students’ mental health.

TW: Mention of suicide

Students from various colleges in Bengaluru, including those from PES University, staged a protest at Freedom Park on Sunday, July 23, demanding immediate action against the university authorities allegedly responsible for the suicide of Aditya Prabhu. Aditya, a 19-year-old BTech student of the university, died by suicide at the university campus on July 17. His parents have alleged that he was mistreated and harassed by the college authorities for carrying a mobile phone to an examination hall.

The demands of the protesters include immediate action against the concerned authorities including their suspension. They also demanded the state government’s higher education department to form a committee to probe the matter, and also look into similar incidents in the past. The protesters also demanded that the University Grants Commission (UGC) bring in policies across the nation, prioritising the mental health and well-being of students.

On July 17, Aditya had gone to college to attend an examination. His mother said that he realised he had his phone on him only halfway through the exam and immediately placed it in aeroplane mode. However, the invigilator reportedly saw the phone at 11.26 am, merely four minutes before the exam was to end. Aditya was detained after the exam, and died by suicide the same day, after he was allegedly humiliated and verbally harassed by the college authorities.

Aditya’s mother said he had called her from the college and informed her that he was being harassed, and that the authorities had told him it was “better to die than to do such things.” He had asked her to go to the college, but when she reached, she said they were initially unable to find Aditya and later found him dead within the campus.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.