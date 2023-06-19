Partner

Prostate cancer can be a silent killer, but early diagnosis makes all the difference

Prostate cancer is thought of as a disease of the elderly, but the age group of patients is dropping worldwide.

By Dr Mohamed Zehran

When a 75-year-old patient relayed his symptoms of difficulty urinating along with drops of blood in the urine, Dr Mohamed Zehran Saipillai, Senior Consultant Medical Oncologist at Apollo Cancer Centre in Chennai, could see some tell-tale signs of prostate cancer. “He had the classic symptoms to indicate that something wasn’t right. But he had been reluctant to get tested. So when he finally agreed to get tested, we found late-stage cancer that could not be cured.”

Even at that stage, says Dr Zehran, there were several options for treating the cancer and extending the patient’s life for some years. “We told him that with hormone treatment and some other gentle medications we could strike a balance between quantity of life and quality of life,” says the doctor.

Unfortunately, based on anecdotes he had heard, the patient was convinced that the cancer treatment itself would kill him, and went in search of alternate therapies before passing away a few months later. “There are many patients who go down this alternative therapy route and we never see them again. Sadly, this patient’s lack of awareness is not an isolated case, leading to many patients arriving for a diagnosis only when the cancer has reached an advanced stage” says Dr Zehran.

Why men should care about prostate cancer

The prostate is a small walnut-shaped organ that is involved in producing seminal fluid in men. Prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancers in men. However, there are several myths about the disease that prevent men from going in for screening and early diagnosis, says Dr Zehran.

“Most patients, when they get the diagnosis, say that they have no pain or other symptoms, so they can’t be sick,” says the doctor. However, prostate cancer may show symptoms only in more advanced stages of the disease. And for many older patients, the symptoms that do show up, such as difficulties in urination or erectile dysfunction seem just the regular effects of growing older, explains Dr Zehran. “By the time you feel pain, the cancer may have progressed a lot,” he says.

Prostate cancer is often thought of as a disease of the elderly. “But worldwide the age group of patients with prostate cancer is coming down. Now, we see patients in their 40s and 50s being diagnosed with it.” Importantly, not all prostate cancers are the same, and the cancers affecting younger patients tend to also be more aggressive at times. “So, if I have a patient in his 40s, I know that his cancer could behave aggressively and the treatment will have to be modified accordingly,” says Dr Zehran.

Many patients also cannot accommodate the possibility of cancer because they have no immediate family members who have had it. However, while family history does indicate an increased risk for prostate cancer, its absence does not mean a patient cannot develop cancer. “While family history is a contributing factor, cancer is not entirely a hereditary disease,” the doctor explains.

Diagnosing prostate cancer

While prostate cancer can develop without symptoms, there are certain symptoms that should not be ignored. These include,

• Slowing down of urine flow or needing to wake up more often at night to urinate.

• A feeling of not having emptied the bladder after urinating and having to go back to the toilet soon.

• A feeling of urgency of urination without having enough time to find a toilet.

• Blood in the urine or semen.

• Erectile dysfunction

• Pain in advanced cases

• Unexplained weight loss.

“These symptoms should be investigated, not because they mean one should have cancer, but because we need to rule out the possibility when these symptoms emerge,” says Dr Zehran.

An early screening test for prostate cancer is a test to check the levels of PSA (prostate specific antigen) in the blood. “When the PSA is high, it may indicate the presence of prostate cancer, though it can also rise due to trauma to the perineal area, urinary or prostate infections or catheterisation,” doctor explains. If PSA levels are high, doctors would then recommend an ultrasound to detect unusual masses. Finally, a biopsy is done to confirm malignancy for a diagnosis of prostate cancer. Additional MRI, CT or PET CT may also be done to confirm the diagnosis.

A highly treatable disease, if caught early

“What’s different about prostate cancer from other cancers is that many prostate cancers are hormone dependent. So, if we suppress the testosterone levels, a large majority of patients have a good response to start with—the cancer would stop growing or even shrink,” says Dr Zehran.

In the early stages, the simplest treatment for prostate cancer is removal of the prostate, which is called a prostatectomy. In order to avoid recurrence of the disease, this typically involves removing the whole prostate. “In centres like ours, this surgery is mostly done robotically, because healing is much quicker, post-op complications are fewer and accuracy is better,” says Dr Zehran.

Another alternative is radiation treatment, where targeted radiation is used to destroy the tumour cells. “In terms of radiation therapy, Apollo offers many cutting-edge technologies such as Cyberknife and Proton Therapy,” says Dr Mohamed. These technologies help to very accurately target cancerous cells and deliver highly calibrated doses of radiation so that only the cancer cells are affected, while damage to healthy tissue around them is minimised. In many cases, radiation therapy is accompanied by hormone treatment to maximise the impact, says Dr Zehran.

In men with more advanced cancer, where there is spread to other organs, chemotherapy is likely to be necessary.

Dr Mohamed Zehran

Senior Consultant – Medical Oncology

