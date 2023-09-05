‘Prosecute Udhayanidhi Stalin for hate speech’: Former judges, bureaucrats write to CJI

The signatories include former judges who had opposed marriage equality and demanded action against the news portal NewsClick, over the allegation that it received funds for spreading Chinese propaganda.

More than 250 people including former High Court judges, police officers and bureaucrats have sent a letter to the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud seeking to prosecute Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for hate speech. Terming the remarks by Udhayanidhi on Sanatana Dharma as “hate speech”, they sought the court to take immediate action against him.

Stating that Udhayanidhi’s remarks caused “much anguish” to the common citizens of India, especially those who believe in Sanatana Dharma, the letter pointed out that the apex court had expressed concerns regarding growing incidents of hate speeches in India and directed the governments and police to take action against the concerned without waiting for formal complaints.

“Your lordship is aware of the importance of ‘Sanatana Dharma’ and the same cannot be understated. It is a set of duties incumbent upon all Hindus and has often been defined as an ‘eternal’ that will always be relevant and gives the people of the Hindu faith, the freedom to choose the mode of worship of the Almighty of their choice. Not only did he make a hate speech but Udhayanidhi Stalin refused to apologize for his remarks. Rather he justified himself by stating ‘I will say this continuously’ with reference to his remark that Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated. He reiterated that he stands by his remarks and offered ambiguities and nuances that did little to address the concerns raised by people,” the letter stated.

It further said, “These remarks undeniably amount to hate speech against a large population of India and strikes at the very core of the Constitution of India which envisages Bharat as a secular nation. Moreover, the rule of law was further undermined when the State Government of Tamil Nadu refused to take any action against Udhayanidhi Stalin and rather chose to justify his remarks.”

The signatories include former Delhi HC judges SN Dhingra and MC Garg, Rajasthan HC judge RS Rathore, Punjab and Haryana HC judge Karam Chand Puri, Telangana HC judge K Sreedhar Rao, who had earlier written an open letter opposing the marriage equality case pending before the Supreme Court. It also includes four former DGPs from south India – TP Senkumar, P K Garg, MGA Ramen and MN Krishnamurthy. Many of the signatories of this letter were also part of the letter that was sent to the President demanding action against the news portal NewsClick, over the allegation that it received funds for spreading Chinese propaganda.

The signatories said that cases should be registered and that Udhayanidhi should be proceeded against in accordance with law. Any hesitation to act as per the directions would be viewed as contempt of court, they added.

“Therefore, since the State Government has refused to take action and acted in contempt of the Court’s orders and gravely undermined or rather made a mockery of the rule of law, we urge the Hon’ble Supreme Court to take the suo moto notice of contempt, ensuring accountability for the inaction of the State Government of Tamil Nadu, and take decisive steps to prevent the inducement of hate speech, preserving public order and peace and we request you to take immediate appropriate actions.”

On September 2, Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin was speaking at a Sanatanam (Sanatan Dharma) Abolition Conclave organised by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Forum when he said, "I congratulate the organisers for calling the conference as 'eradication of Santana dharma' instead of 'opposing Sanatana Dharma'... There are certain things which we have to eradicate and we cannot merely oppose. Mosquitoes, dengue, corona and malaria are things which we cannot oppose, we have to eradicate them. Sanatanam is also like this. Eradication and not opposing Sanatanam has to be our first task.” His remarks have stirred a political controversy, but Udhayanidhi has said that he stood by his comments.