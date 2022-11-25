‘Promise to marry not valid if the victim is a married woman’: Kerala HC

The court held that the promise allegedly made by the accused to a married woman that he would marry her is not enforceable in law, and that such an unenforceable promise cannot be a basis for prosecution for rape.

The Kerala High Court, on Tuesday, November 22, quashed the charges of rape against a 25-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a woman on the false promise of marriage. The woman was separated from her husband and divorce proceedings were underway when the alleged sexual relationship took place.

Both the accused and the petitioner were in Australia when they met each other through social media. The woman had contended that she had consensual sexual intercourse with the accused on two occasions while in Australia based on his promise that he would marry her. Even though she alleged that she was forced to have sexual intercourse, the High Court said that on reading the first information statement (FIS) it was “evident that the sex was consensual in nature”.

The single judge bench of Justice Kauser Edappagath observed that the complainant, who was a married woman, voluntarily had sex with the man when she knew that she cannot enter into a lawful marriage with him as she had not yet divorced her husband. "This Court has held that the promise alleged to have been made by the accused to a married woman that he could marry her is a promise which is not enforceable in law. Such an unenforceable and illegal promise cannot be a basis for the prosecution under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Here, no question of promise to marry arises, since the victim is a married woman and she knew that legal marriage with the petitioner (accused) was not possible under the law," Justice Edappagath said.

For these reasons, the court held that the offences under section 376, 417 (cheating), and 493 (cohabitation caused by a man deceitfully inducing a belief of lawful marriage) of the IPC were not made out against the accused and allowed his plea to quash the case against him.

