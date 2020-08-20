Professor S Gowri appointed as Madras University's new Vice-Chancellor

Professor Gowri will hold the post of the VC for the next three years.

Professor S Gowri has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of the Madras University. Governor Banwarilal Purohit announced the appointment on Thursday. He will hold the post for the next three years.

Professor Gowri was the Director of Educational Multimedia Research Centre of the University Grants Commission (UGC), located on the Anna University campus in Chennai. He held the posts of First Registrar of the Anna University of Technology Chennai; Chairman, Faculty of Mechanical Engineering of the Anna University of Technology Chennai; Founder Head of Department of Manufacturing Engineering; and Head of Department of Media Science.

Professor S Gowri, who has a teaching experience of 37 years, is a Post-Doctoral Fellow of Nanyang Technological University, Singapore. He was the visiting professor at University of Applied Sciences, Wengarten, Germany and the visiting Research Fellow at Gintic Institute of Manufacturing Technology, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore.

Among other responsibilities, he was also the Director Independent of Tamil Nadu Small Industries Corporation Limited (TANSI), Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV (TACTV) and Tamil Nadu Ex Servicemen's Corporation Limited (TEXCO) of the government of Tamil Nadu. He has received an outstanding academic award from the Indian Society for Technical Education (ISTE).

A three-member search panel was constituted to select the Vice-Chancellor for Madras University. According to reports, among the 177 applicants, 43 were shortlisted and 12 persons, including three women, were selected for the interview. Among those shortlisted were Director of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) and an emeritus scientist from the Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research.

Professor Gowri was among the two professors who were shortlisted from a Technical University.

The search panel included Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor Jagadeesh Kumar, who participated via video conferencing from New Delhi, while P Maruthamuthu, former VC of Madurai Kamaraj University and P Ramasamy, former VC of Alagappa University, were present for the interview that took place at the Tamil Nadu Open University campus in Chennai.