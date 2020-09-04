Producers Guild slams media coverage of Bollywood after Sushant’s death

The Producers Guild of India has come out in support of the film industry, slamming the ‘attacks’ on its reputation.

Bollywood has come under criticism of late given allegations of nepotism and denial of opportunity after the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, reportedly by suicide. In a statement on the same, the Producers Guild of India has defended the industry, saying that like any other industry, it also needs improvement, learning and evolution.

Without naming Sushant, the statement says that the last couple of months have seen “relentless attacks” on the “Indian film industry across media” after the “tragic death of a promising young star.”

The Guild, in a statement issued on Friday, said, "Like any other sector, there is no doubt that the film industry has its imperfections, and there must always be an ongoing attempt by any industry to improve upon itself, learn and evolve, while weeding out unsavoury elements or improper practices that hold it back. But to paint an entire industry with the same brush is a gross misrepresentation of reality."

"A picture has been painted of the industry as a terrible place for outsiders to aspire to; a place that treats those who dare to enter it with contempt and derision; a murky den of substance abuse and criminality. This narrative is salacious enough for the media to exploit to great effect in order to boost its ratings, readership and page views. But it is not the truth," the statement added.

Saying that they were not trying to negate anyone’s personal experiences, the Guild argued that there were scores of talented actors, directors, musicians, and others who were thriving in the industry, and had no prior connections to it. However, it said that it was difficult to make a break. “[…] undoubtedly many of those entering the business and seeking to establish themselves have faced numerous hardships, struggles and disappointments in the course of building a career here. But that is no different from the challenges and obstacles faced by new entrants in any field that they are not born into - be it politics, law, business, medicine or the media.”

Pointing out the contributions of the film industry in gaining “soft power” for India globally, the Guild said, “It has welcomed and embraced talent from across the country - from the worlds of literature, poetry, art and music - and has drawn them in to create a unique cinematic language. This has ensured that we are one of the few countries in the world to still have a vibrant and thriving local film industry across multiple languages, despite the decades-long onslaught of Hollywood."

Addressing the debate on nepotism and the advantages that star kids enjoy in the business, the Guild said, “Being born into the industry most definitely affords you the privilege of access and a first break, but after that it is up to each individual's talent, hard work and drive to propel them forward,” it added.

Coming down on the media coverage of the Sushant case, the statement said, "This is to let all aspirants to the film industry know that they should not be misled by the clickbait journalism currently being peddled to advance the sensationalized narrative that the film industry is a terrible place to aspire to work in. This is a place that ultimately rewards your talent, work ethic and ability to connect with an audience - regardless of your religion, gender, caste or economic strata. While it is undoubtedly more difficult for those on the outside to get that first chance to display their talent with perseverance, persistence and a little bit of luck - you can and do succeed. There are too many examples to enumerate across more than a century, of outsiders to the industry who are shining testament to this fact."

It added that people should stay away from “vicious trolling” and instead come together in this difficult time. “Members of the industry on both sides of this debate, especially women, have been subjected to rape threats and death threats. This is unacceptable and must stop now,” the statement noted.

"The media must look in the mirror and stop fanning the flames. There are some things more important than advertising revenues and ratings - things like common human decency. Let's show we still have some," the Guild concluded.

While as many as eight police officers moved the High Court in relation to the case, the media on Thursday was asked to exercise restraint in reporting on the case by the Bombay High Court. Several actors including Lakshmi Manchu, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu and Shibani Dandekar have also come out in the support of Rhea Chakraborty, against her ‘trial by media’ on several mainstream news channels. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had filed a case against Rhea and others in connection with Sushant’s death, to probe their alleged dealings in banned drugs. The Bureau also conducted searches at her premises on Friday morning.