Producer Ramkumar, son of Sivaji Ganesan, to join the BJP

Sivaji Ganesan had been a Rajya Sabha MP from the Congress party.

The latest member to join the BJP as part of the party’s effort to strengthen their hold in Tamil Nadu is Ramkumar, producer and son of veteran actor and former Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) from the Congress party, Sivaji Ganesan. Ramkumar is set to join the BJP on Thursday in the presence of Tamil Nadu BJP leader L Murugan and BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi.

On Wednesday, Ramkumar after meeting L Murugan at Kamalalayam, the party's office, said, “I’m going to join the BJP because everybody likes Prime Minister Modi.” He also reportedly said that even though his father was a member of the Congress party, he would like to join the BJP.

Veteran actor Sivaji Ganesan was nominated as a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament by the Congress party. He was also a follower of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Kamaraj and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. In 1988, Shivaji Ganesan, after the demise of the two leaders, floated the Thamizhaga Munnetra Munnani but did not achieve political success.

On Thursday, along with Ramkumar, expelled Congress member Karate Thiagarajan will also be joining the BJP.

However, Ramkumar’s decision has not gone down well with the Congress party. Chandrasekaran, leader of the Arts wing of the Congress party, said, “I am saddened to hear that the son of Sivaji, Ramakumar, will be joining the BJP. Though everyone has the right to join any party, there is a difference in Ramakumar going to the BJP.”

“I have worked with Sivaji Ganesan, so I know that he always wanted to work with secular forces. He always believed that the people of India are Indians first and all religions are equal. Just like the words of his songs,” he added.

Chandrasekaran further said, “Ramkumar's decision to join the BJP will bring disrepute to Sivaji's fame. However, people like me will function by the words of Sivaji, in the path shown by Kamaraj, for the development of the party.”