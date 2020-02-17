Producer calls Taapsee Pannu ‘Bollywood’s Ayushmann Khurrana’, her reply is epic

Taapsee Pannu recently won the Filmfare Critics’ Award for ‘Best Actress’ for her film 'Saand Ki Aankh'.

Actor Taapsee Pannu has been praised on social media after she won the Filmfare Critics’ Award for ‘Best Actress’ for Saand Ki Aankh along with Bhumi Pednekar on Saturday. Bollywood producer Tanuj Garg congratulated her too… but his response was flagged as sexist by many. In a tweet, he lauded Taapsee's getting the award and said, “humare Bollywood ki Ayushmann Khurrana” (Bollywood’s Ayushmann Khurrana).

While Taapsee responded courteously, she made it clear that she was enough in her own, and did not need to be compared to Ayushmann, a leading male Bollywood actor, to be validated. She said, “How about calling me Bollywood’s first Taapsee Pannu?”

What about calling me bollywood ki pehli Taapsee Pannu February 16, 2020

This response by Taapsee, who has been quite vocal about misogyny in the Hindi film industry, earned her lots of praise on social media.

Ayushmann Khurrana is called 2nd Aamir Khan.



Taapsee Pannu is called female Ayushmann Khurrana.



Taapsee has starred in multiple significant films that talk about gender, and played strong women characters in films such as Pink, Manmarziyaan, and Game Over. For the latter film, she also won the Anand Vikatan Cinema Award for Best Actress. Apart from a Filmfare, Saand Ki Aankh also won her the Best Actress (Critics) Award at the 26th Screen Awards earlier this year.

Her upcoming film, Thappad, whose trailer released on January 30 has been creating waves, with many calling it a fitting reply to Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of Telugu Arjun Reddy. Both films became quite controversial for their glorification of toxic masculinity and misogyny; with the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga justifying intimate partner violence in an interview with Film Companion journalist Anupama Chopra.