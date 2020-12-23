Probe for 99% cases of crimes against women under Disha completed in 7 days: Andhra DGP

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang said that the crime rate in the state has gone down remarkably in the last one year. The DGP was speaking at the state police's annual press conference in Amaravati on Wednesday. The DGP briefing the highlights, said that cognizable crimes have decreased by 16% while bodily offences have decreased 2%, property offenses have reduced 12% and white collar offences reduced 13% besides a reduction of 7.5% in crimes against women.

DGP Sawang said, "Crime against women is one area where there is a lot to be done, as it has social dimensions to it. The reporting of crimes against women was lesser. Now that we are creating facilities for victims through different means and measures, reporting has increased.

The DGP said that the year of 2020 was unique and stated that the hallmark of police engagement in the state is change and transformation by using technology by ensuring accountability and transparency.

In the last one year, the state police have arrested 89,000 persons in a total of 1.94 lakh cases. According to the DGP, of the total as many as 69,688 cases were pertaining to the Special Enforcement Bureau which deals with liquor, sand mining.

Enforcement cases increased by 58% while excise cases saw an increase of 72%, sand theft cases increased 56% and NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act cases increased by 9%.

The DGP said Disha Act measures are being implemented to increase the accessibility of justice to the women victims and complainants. He said that 99% of the cases were disposed of (completion of the investigation) within 7 days of the complaint.

The DGP said of the total complaints received at Spandana redressal drives 52% of the complainants were women due to the women friendly policing. The AP police have rescued 25,298 abandoned/missing children, in which 21,018 were boys while 4280 were girls under Operation Muskan. The DGP said that the number of such children in the state is "unprecedented".

The DGP said through apps such as AP Police Seva, Disha Mobile, 4S4U Cyber Mitra, AP Cops, Mobile Police are enabling the access to justice and services to the citizens. As many as 114581 FIRs were downloaded by using the Police seva app.

The state saw a decrease of 9% in cyber crimes with 1983 cases, while murders decreased by 7% with 781 cases and attempted murders decreased by 22% with 1269 cases.

Human trafficking decreased in the state by 39% with 142 cases. As many as 322 victims have been rescued and 609 traffickers were arrested. In 2020, five underground cadres of Maoists were arrested, two exchanges of fire incidents took place and 9 weapons were seized. One Maoist was killed in an encounter and 10 surrendered before the police.

The DGP said the state cyber police special wings have identified over 1000 cyber bullies and opened cyber sheets to deter cyber crimes against women and other vulnerable sections.