Pro-Kannada groups call for bandh on February 13, demanding more jobs for Kannadigas

The bandh was called demanding the implementation of the Sarojini Mahishi report which recommends job reservations in Karnataka to Kannadigas.

The Karnataka Sanghatanegala Okkoota, a collective of pro-Kannada organisations, has called for a bandh in the state on February 13 coinciding with hundred days of protest for increasing reservation of jobs for Kannadigas in the state.

The organisation is calling for the implementation of the Sarojini Mahishi report which recommends job reservations to Kannadigas in the state in both the private and government sectors.

Nagesh, a member of the organisation claimed that many pro-Kannada groups, transport associations and trade unions had offered their support for the bandh. "We want the recommendations in the Sarojini Mahishi report implemented to secure the future generations of Kannadigas in the state. We have the support of over 100 associations of hotels, shops and transport services," Nagesh claimed.

Cab services in Bengaluru may be affected from 6 am to 6 pm on February 13 after an association of Ola and Uber drivers supported the Karnataka bandh called by the outfit.

"Association of Ola and Uber drivers in the city have extended support for the bandh. We agree that the recommendations laid down in the Sarojini Mahishi report should be implemented. It will be a boost for Ola and Uber drivers too," says Tanveer Pasha, President of Ola, Uber Drivers and Owners Association, Bengaluru.

The bandh was also supported by a few other drivers associations in Bengaluru, including the Adarsha Auto and Taxi Union and Jai Bharatha Vehicle Owners and Drivers Association, another association consisting of Ola and Uber drivers.

It is unclear how many drivers are part of the associations which are planning to observe the bandh on Thursday.

Many other organisations too have supported the bandh called on February 13. This includes the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), Lorry Owners Association, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) among others. BMTC and KSRTC unions have not voiced support as yet.

The Sarojini Mahishi report was prepared in 1986 and it recommended job reservations for Kannadigas in government jobs, public sector units and even in the private sector. Many of the 58 recommendations made in the report have been implemented by successive state governments in power in the state. Many pro-Kannada organisations have pointed to the recommendations made in the report asks for a greater share of jobs in Karnataka for Kannadigas.