Priyanka Gandhi’s convoy meets with accident, no injuries reported

Priyanka Gandhi was on her way to meet the family of Navrit Singh, the farmer who died on January 26 during the tractor rally.

news Accident

Four cars of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s convoy met with an accident near Hapur Road on National Highway 24. She was on her way to meet the family of Navrit Singh, a protesting farmer whose tractor overturned near ITO in Delhi leading to his death. Two cars of Priyanka’s convoy reportedly collided with each other leading to the accident.

No injuries have been reported from the accident and the cavalcade continued towards Rampur where she is expected to meet the family of Navrit Singh to offer her condolences. The death of the farmer had led to several controversies; while the police say that overturning of the tractor led to the death, several including journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had said that police shooting killed the farmer.

The Delhi police have filed several FIRs in the matter including against several journalists as well as Shashi Tharoor for their allegation.

The delegation of Opposition leaders were stopped by the Delhi police at the Ghazipur border in Delhi when they were enroute to meet the farmer’s family. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule, speaking to ANI said, “We are on the way to meet farmers. We all support farmers, we request the government to hold talks with farmers and justice is done to them."

“We've come to know that a farmer Navneet ji who came from Canada & was participating in protest peacefully, was shot at by Police & lost his life, during the tractor rally. Priyanka Gandhi will meet his family at his residence in Rampur today,” Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Congress has been supporting the ongoing farmer’s protest against the three farm laws and have been demanding that the government repeal the laws.