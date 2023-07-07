Priyanka Gandhi quotes poem, says Rahul ready to pay any price for people's causei

Priyanka Gandhi joins other Congress leaders to express partyâ€™s determination to fight on, undeterred by Gujarat HCâ€™s upholding of the disqualification of her brother Rahul Gandhi.

news Court

Tweeting in the wake of the Gujarat High Court judgement upholding the disqualification of her elder brother Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, quoted verses from noted Hindi poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar's work 'samar shesh hai,â€™ (The battle is not yet over).

Priyanka, who is also a general secretary of the Congress, said, "Rahul Gandhi is fighting against the arrogant government for the people and truth. The BJP government wants that questions of public interest should not be raised, questions that improve the lives of the people of the country should not be raised, they should not be asked questions on inflation, nothing on employment of youth.

"There should be no voice for the welfare of the farmers, there should be no talk of the rights of women, the question of honour of the labourers should not be raised.

"The arrogant government is trying every trick to suppress the truth, it is adopting all the means, price, punishment, discrimination, deceit, hypocrisy to distract from the questions related to the interests of the public.

"But, before truth, satyagraha and the power of the people, neither the arrogance of power nor the veil of lies over the truth will last long. Rahul Gandhi ji has lit the light of questions related to the interests of the public before this arrogant government," she said.

She went on to insist, "For this, he is ready to pay any price and despite all the attacks and tactics of the arrogant BJP government, like a true patriot. He has not shied away from raising questions related to the public. Standing on the duty path of sharing the pain of the public. Truth will win. The voice of the public will win."

Reacting to the same, party General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal said that the party would deeply study the court's verdict on Rahul Gandhiâ€™s conviction and explore all available legal options.

"Rahulji is a fierce voice that takes the Modi government head on. No force can silence him, the truth will triumph and justice will ultimately prevail. Every patriotic Indian is in support of Rahulji in this fight," Venugopal added.

Meanwhile, amid tightened security, hundreds of Congress workers assembled at the Congress headquarters and raised slogans against the BJP government at the centre.