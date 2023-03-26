Priyanka Gandhi calls PM Modi ‘coward’, accuses him of hiding behind power

The Congress began a day-long ‘Sankalp Satyagraha’ on March 26 in support of Rahul Gandhi following his disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

news News

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, while addressing the 'Sankalp Satyagraha' at Delhi's Rajghat on called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “coward”. The Congress began a day-long ‘Sankalp Satyagraha’ on Sunday, March 26, in support of Rahul Gandhi following his disqualification from the Lok Sabha. Priyanka Gandhi said, "It's time to wake up and unite to take on the corrupt and undemocratic government which is trying to silence every voice that is against him, whose PSUs are being sold. They are not Rahul Gandhi's property, but they are the property of the country."

She alleged that all resources of the country were being sold to one person and people are unemployed, inflation is at high level, "but the government is trying to suppress each voice". She challenged the government to put her in jail, saying, "I will not bow down".

She defended her brother, Rahul Gandhi and said, "The person who during Bharat Jodo Yatra was talking of harmony, unity can't talk about anything which is not in the interest of the country.” She added, "First they termed him Pappu, but they did not know that Pappu was educated in top universities of Cambridge and Harvard. And, one day the Pappu started walking with lakhs of people joining him even in snowfall and rain... so they decided to keep him out of Parliament so that he could not ask questions.”

"The tide will turn from today... the whole nation will unite to throw the present regime, as the people have overthrown autocratic rulers,” she added. “My father was insulted in Parliament, my brother has been given names like Mir Jaffar. The BJP ministers insult my mother in Parliament," Priyanka said.

While addressing the public, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that more protests will be held. It was time to hit the streets and fight the arrogant government, he said. "Why the Prime Minister's whole government is saving one person and what is the relationship between them, everyone knows," he said, referring to PM Modi’s link with businessman Gautam Adani.