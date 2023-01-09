Priyanka Gandhi to address Naa Nayaki Samavesha in Bengaluru on Jan 16

Transgender activist Akkai Padmashali, who is associated with the Karnataka Congress, has been made state convenor for the campaign.

news Karnataka Elections 2023

The Naa Nayaki (I am a leader) Samavesha, a Congress convention for women, will be held on January 16 at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be participating in this convention. This was announced at a press meet on January 9 at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) headquarters in Bengaluru. KPCC president DK Shivakumar said a separate manifesto for women will be brought out, and he urged women to participate in the programme in large numbers. The convention is aimed at attracting more than three crore women voters in the state. Transgender activist Akkai Padmashali, who is associated with the Karnataka Congress, has been made state convenor for the campaign.

“Believing that the upliftment of the country is through women empowerment, the Congress party is giving special priority to women in the upcoming election manifesto. Your suggestions on: Congresswomenmanifesto@gmail.com, or send to this WhatsApp number 7996551999. Your advice is our commitment,” Shivakumar had tweeted.

During the press meet, Shivakumar also remarked on the satirical book against Congress leader Siddaramaiah being released by the BJP in which he has been portrayed as a modern Tipu Sultan. Siddaramaiah had introduced Tipu Jayanti during his tenure, which was massively opposed by the BJP.

The Congress in Karnataka has lodged a police complaint against the release of the book that allegedly contains derogatory and provocative writings on Siddaramaiah. The party has demanded that the police stop the release of the book, titled 'Siddu Nija Kanasugalu’. "This is a move by the BJP to tarnish the reputation of Congress leaders and hide their own mistakes,” DKS said.

Meanwhile, Janata Dal(S) leader DM Vishwanath joined the Congress on Monday. “Vishwanath's father and grandfather campaigned for me, but he went to the JD(S) for leadership. Keeping the state, district and constituency in mind, he has rejoined the Congress party,” Shivakumar added.

Speaking on the controversy relating to pictures of various ministers of the BJP government with notorious sex traffickers ‘Santro’ Ravi, Shivakumar said that it is the government's duty to conduct a transparent investigation into the entire issue. A Dalit woman had accused Santro Ravi of rape and alleged that many political leaders were helping him. It was in this context that the pictures surfaced. "I don't know anything about this Santro case. It was revealed to me yesterday only. I didn't know the story of Santro before, but I got to know through the media. Why should I talk about the relationship between him and the BJP?,” he said.