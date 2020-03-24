Priya Bhavani Shankar roped in for Raghava Lawrence’s film

The Tamil actor will also be making her debut in Tollywood with another film soon.

Flix Kollywood

Reports are doing the rounds in the Tamil film industry that Priya Bhavani Shankar will be playing the female lead in the upcoming Raghava Lawrence starrer. Five Star Films, which produced the National Award-winning movie Aadukalam among others, will be producing this venture. While details about who would be directing the film still remain unclear, it has been confirmed that GV Prakash Kumar will be composing the tunes.

While this project is taking shape, Raghava Lawrence is busy with his Bollywood directorial Laxmmi Bomb. The film, which has Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, is scheduled to hit the screens on May 22nd this year.



Laxmmi Bomb is the remake of the smash hit Tamil flick Kanchana, which was directed by Raghava Lawrence. It is a comedy horror and will mark the debut of Raghava Lawrence in Bollywood. The film is jointly produced by Akshay Kumar, Shabina Khan and Tusshar Kapoor under the banners Cape of Good Films, Tushar Entertainment House and Shabinaa Entertainment and Fox Star Studios. The story and screenplay are by Raghava Lawrence and the Hindi dialogues have been penned by Farhad Samji.



Priya Bhavani Shankar, on the other hand, has a number of films in her kitty including the much-awaited magnum opus Indian 2, which is directed by S Shankar. Indian 2, a sequel to the 1996 hit film Indian. It stars Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles with Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles.



There are also reports that Priya Bhavani Shankar has been roped in for Manchu Manoj’s upcoming telugu film titled Aham Brahmasmi. With this film Priya Bhavani Shankar will make her entry into Tollywood. The movie is being directed by Srikanth N Reddy, who is making his debut with this flick.



Following the success of Monster, actors SJ Suryah and Priya Bhavani Shankar have reunited for Radha Mohan’s next titled Bommai. It is produced by SJ Suryah under the banner Angel Studios. Shooting for the movie has already been completed. The movie is said to hit the screens on May 15.

(Content provided by Digital Native)