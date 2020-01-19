Private suppliers hike milk rates in TN by Rs 2-Rs 4

The companies have claimed that production costs have increased over the last year, forcing them to hike prices.

news Prices

Private milk suppliers including Hatsun, Arogya and Dodla have increased their rates for milk and curd by upto Rs 4 per litre in Tamil Nadu. This increase in the cost comes barely a year after a hike in prices by these companies in 2019.

As per the new prices, full cream milk which cost Rs 48 per litre will now cost Rs 50, standardised milk which cost Rs 52 will now cost Rs 56, and toned milk which cost Rs 60 will now cost Rs 62 per litre. The companies have claimed that production costs have increased over the last year, forcing them to hike prices. Curd meanwhile, which cost Rs 58 per litre will cost Rs 62.

The Tamil Nadu Milk Dealers Employees Welfare Association (TNMDEWA) association has however, refused to accept this explanation and demanded that the Tamil Nadu Government intervene in the matter.

President of the TNMDEWA, SA Ponnusamy tells TNM that increasing the cost of milk and milk products on a regular basis will make it difficult for customers on a budget to manage.

"Every time they want to increase rates, they come up with different excuses. It is either about their production costs or about how procuring raw material has become difficult," he says. "Their pricing is going unchecked and as the final sellers we will have difficulty getting the common man or woman to buy milk. The government needs to intervene in this matter and stop them from raising costs constantly," he adds.

Ponnusamy points out that the increase in milk prices will mean families will cut it out of daily consumption and that it will also lead to an increase in the cost of milk products across the state.

However, in 2019, the Tamil Nadu government too had increased the price of its Aavin milk by Rs 6 per litre. The price of procurement of cow and buffalo milk was also increased simultaneously by Rs 4 and Rs 6 respectively. This was the first time its price was revised after 2014.

The price of Aavin Nice (blue sachet; toned milk) was increased from Rs 37 to Rs 43 per litre; Aavin Diet (magenta sachet; double toned) from Rs 34 to Rs 40; Aavin Green Magic (green sachet; standardised milk) from Rs 41 to Rs 47; and Aavin Premium (orange sachet; full cream milk) from Rs 45 to Rs 51 per litre.