Private plane in Bengaluru swerves after dog spotted on runway, topples

Captain Akash Jaiswal and renowned American skydiver Cheryl Ann Stearns were on a routine sortie when the incident occurred at the Jakkur Aerodrome.

A routine sortie for the pilot of a training aircraft almost turned into a major mishap when a dog landed up on the runway at Bengaluruâ€™s Jakkur aerodrome. The incident occurred at around 5 pm on Sunday, April 17, when Captain Akash Jaiswal was about to land the Cessna 185 aircraft at the aerodrome. While the plane was touching the ground, Captain Jaiswal veered to the left upon seeing the dog, and as a result, the plane toppled.

The Cessna 185 is a Tailwheel aircraft, and the model is used in skydiving. Renowned American skydiver Cheryl Ann Stearns was accompanying the experienced pilot on the sortie on Sunday. While she sustained a few minor injuries during the mishap, Captain Jaiswal escaped unhurt, officials said. She was sent to the nearby Columbia Asia hospital for medical assistance, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.

According to reports, the aircraft belonged to a private flying institute â€” Agni Institute Private Limited. Stearns had reportedly accompanied the captain to guide and instruct him on flying techniques for skydiving, and everything was normal until the moment of the incident. As the plane touched down, however, the duo noticed a dog on the runway and veered to the left before toppling. While the two did not sustain any serious injuries, the Cessna aircraft sustained heavy damages, The New Indian Express reported. The report also states that Captain Jaiswal and Stearns also saw a few birds on the runway and that they did not remember what transpired just before the plane toppled.

Meanwhile, the DGCA initiated a probe into the incident on Sunday, April 17. Teams have reached Bengaluru for investigation, which is underway. The police at the Sampigehalli station were informed of the incident. However, no action was initiated against the private flying institute.