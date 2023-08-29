Prithviraj Sukumaran is happy to get some â€˜forced restâ€™ for Onam

The actor, who will be soon seen in the pan-India film Salaar, on Tuesday, took to his social media to share pictures from his celebrations.

Flix Entertainment

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who predominantly works in Tamil and Malayalam films, is celebrating Onam, Keralaâ€™s harvest festival. The actor, who will be soon seen in the pan-India film Salaar, on Tuesday, August 29, took to his social media to share pictures from his celebrations. He shared that though this was a forced break from work, he enjoyed the celebrations and the â€˜advantagesâ€™ which came with the break.

The actor celebrated the festival of Onam in the true spirit of love and togetherness as he shared the pictures featuring his family members and close ones. The pictures showed his family spending time with the family of his actor brother Indrajith, as well as his mother, veteran actor Mallika. Actor Poonima, his sister in law, and journalist-turned-film-producer Supriya, his partner, are also in the photos, along with all their children.

In the pictures, Prithviraj is dressed in a traditional mundu as he is all smiles posing for the camera. One of the pictures also shows him enjoying the traditional Sadhya off a banana leaf.

Sharing the pictures with his fans on social media, Prithviraj wrote in the caption, "Onam (heart emoji). I guess a forced rest has its own advantages".

Prithviraj is one of the biggest stars in Tamil and Malayalam cinema having received several awards including a National Film Award, three Kerala State Film Awards, and a Tamil Nadu State Film Award. He has also directed a couple of Malayalam films, both having superstar play a lead role.

The actor, who had six releases in 2022, will be soon seen in a slew of upcoming films. He has a busy year ahead with the release of Salaar in which he will be seen along with Prabhas. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel of K.G.F. fame. He also has Bade Miya Chote Miya and Aadujeevitham in the pipeline.

(With IANS inputs)