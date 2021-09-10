Prithviraj Sukumaran and Alphonse Puthrenâ€™s Gold starts rolling

Actor Nayanthara has been reportedly roped in to play the female lead in â€˜Goldâ€™.

Flix Mollywood

Popular Mollywood actor and director Prithviraj Sukumaran who is currently working on his second directorial venture Bro Daddy, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an announcement about his upcoming film with director Alphonse Puthren. Titled Gold, the film reportedly has Nayanthara as the female lead. The film went on floors with a traditional pooja ceremony on Wednesday.

Gold is jointly produced by Supriya Menon under the banner of Prithviraj Productions and Listin Stephen of Magic Frames. Filmmaker Alphonse Puthren, his wife Aleena, actor Krishna Sankar, Prithviraj Sukumaranâ€™s mother, veteran actor Mallika Sukumaran and producer Listin Stephen were present at the ceremony.

The film marks the first-time collaboration between Alphonse Puthren and Prithviraj Sukumaran. If Nayanthara plays the lead role, as suggested by various reports, Gold will also mark the first-time collaboration between Prithviraj and Nayanthara in the lead roles. The duo had teamed up earlier for a song sequence in the 2008 film Twenty:20.

The Premam director had announced earlier that he is working on a film with actor Fahadh Faasil and Nayanthara in the lead. The announcement was made by the director on his Facebook page wherein he also posted the picture of an audio cassette over which the film title and the names of the actors are written. "Happy to announce that Lady Superstar Nayanthara is joining our feature film Paattu. The hero is Fahadh Faasil and the heroine is Nayanthara. Will announce further updates about cast and crew soon," Alphonse wrote.

Alphonse is not only on board as the director and editor of the project, he will also be composing music for the film. Bankrolled by Zacharia Thomas and Alwin Antony of UGM Entertainments. Paattu has cinematography by Anend C Chandran, sound mixing and design by Vishnu Govind - Sree Sankar Gopinath.

Alphonse made his feature film debut with Neram, another Nivin Pauly starrer with Nazriya playing the female lead. It was a bilingual film in Tamil and Malayalam. According to reports, Paattu has been postponed and Alphonse will be working on Gold next.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj recently wrapped up shooting for Bro Daddy. He took to social media on Friday to share an image of a watch gifted by actor Mohanlal, who is part of Bro Daddyâ€™s ensemble cast.