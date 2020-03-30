Prithviraj’s emotional note on Lucifer first anniversary

The film is said to be a trilogy.

It has been one year since the release of Lucifer, which was Prithviraj’s maiden directorial film. To commemorate the same, the actor-turned-director has penned an emotional message on his social media page. The message has a very special mention about the lead actor in the film, Mohanlal.

Prithviraj’s note reads thus: “Last year this time, I had just finished loading Lucifer on all platforms and checked out on each one of them. It was the culmination of a 3 month long, frantic, day and night post production schedule. There was no way I could have made it on time without the constant support of my cinematographer, directorial, edit, sound, DI and VFX team. One year since, the world is a lot different. And I’m a good 30 odd kilos lighter! These are tough times..and I guess memories that inspire you are more important than ever. The next morning, groggy and sleep deprived, Supriya and I went to Kavitha single screen in Ernakulam to see the first day first show of my directorial debut. And Lalettan gave me one of the best surprises of my lifetime by joining us amidst a humungous crowd. It’s been a fairly long journey in cinema.. but 28/03/19 will be special till I die! Stay safe folks.”

Lucifer was a smash hit when it released and Prithviraj will be donning the role of director for the second instalment titled L2: Empuraan. Mohanlal will be playing the lead role in the sequel as well. Murali Gopy, who penned Lucifer, will be in charge of Empuraan and the third part of this trilogy as well. Empuraan is expected to go on to the floors during mid-2020.

Prithviraj is currently busy playing the lead role in Aadujeevitham, for which he is shooting in Jordan. The film is directed by Blessy and produced by K. G. Abraham under the banner KGA Films. The film’s technical crew includes the Oscar-winning music composer A. R. Rahman, Oscar winner Resul Pookutty for sound designing, K. U. Mohanan for cinematography and Raja Muhammed for editing. Amala Paul will be playing the female lead in the film.

