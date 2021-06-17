Prithviraj donates Rs 3 lakh to FEFKAâ€™s COVID-19 relief fund

Actor Anoop Menon also contributed Rs 1 lakh to the Film Employees Federation of Keralaâ€™s (FEFKA) â€˜COVID Santhwana Projectâ€™.

Flix Mollywood

Amid the second wave of the novel coronavirus in the country, actor and filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran contributed Rs 3 lakh to the Film Employeesâ€™ Federation of Keralaâ€™s (FEFKA) COVID-19 relief fund. FEFKAâ€™s General Secretary B Unnikrishnan took to Facebook on Wednesday to thank the actor for his contribution. The union recently announced the â€˜COVID Santhwana Projectâ€™ to provide aid to members of the 19 unions that fall under FEFKA.

Many members from the film fraternity are reeling under the impact of the coronavirus pandemic since films had to halt shooting due to lockdown restrictions. The relief scheme aims to extend support to members who have contracted the virus and to those who have been hospitalised after contracting COVID-19. Aid will be provided in the form of financial assistance for COVID-19 patients, COVID-19 medical kits as well as free distribution of medicines to members and their families.

Under the COVID Santhwana Project, FEFKA also aims to provide financial aid worth Rs 50,000 to families of members who succumbed to the virus. In some cases, it will provide membership and jobs in the organisation to the family of members who died due to coronavirus. Academic assistance to children who are in school will also be extended by FEFKA as a part of the COVID relief scheme. Actor Anoop Menon too contributed Rs 1 lakh to the relief scheme.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj is currently working on a number of upcoming Mollywood projects. After making his directorial debut with the 2019 action drama Lucifer, he is all set to launch his second directorial venture. In an Instagram post, the actor announced recently that he is ready with a script for the project and is hoping to complete shooting with COVID restrictions and regulations in place. He is also acting in upcoming movies like Kuruthi, Aadujeevitham, K aduva, Cold Case and Barroz, which are currently in different stages of production.