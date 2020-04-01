Prithviraj and 'Aadujeevitham' crew stranded in Jordan amid COVID-19 lockdown

“We hope when the appropriate time and opportunity arrives, we are able to come back to India,” actor Prithviraj wrote on Facebook.

Flix Coronavirus

Actor Prithviraj shed about 30 kilograms and has been growing his beard for some time to look the part in the film, Aadujeevitham, directed by Blessy. After extensive research and planning, the film crew set out to start the second schedule of the film in various countries, starting with Jordan. However, the team has now found themselves in a spot due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team of 58 members reached Jordan early March for a 25-day shoot in the desert of Wadi Rum in Jordan, a popular spot for film shootings. They were reportedly staying at a camp in the desert for the shoot. The shoot progressed for about 10 days when on March 21, as the number of cases increased, Jordan went into lockdown for three days, but this was later extended for an indefinite period.

With the Indian government also banning international flights, the team is now stuck in Jordan. According to reports, their visas in Jordan expire on April 8.

The team waited for a few days and later contacted the Kerala Film Chamber on March 26, which in turn contacted the Chief Minister’s office, apprising Pinarayi Vijayan of situation.

Responding to the message, the CM’s office said in a release (dated March 27) that NORKA (Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs) has intervened. The Principal Secretary of NORKA brought the matter to the notice of the Indian Embassy in Jordan. The Embassy spoke to the crew and took stock of the situation. They have been able to resume the shoot, the release said.

Taking to Facebook on Wednesday, Prithviraj said that the shooting was temporarily halted on March 24 due to the lockdown. “But after an appraisal of our situation, the authorities were convinced that our unit was isolated and operating safely within the confines of the Wadi Rum desert, and hence, we were given a go-ahead for the shoot,” he said.

However, the permission to shoot was revoked on March 27 after “the prevailing restrictions in Jordan had to be further strengthened as a precautionary measure”.

The film crew has been staying at the desert camp since then. “We have now been told that immediate permission for the shoot to resume is unlikely due to the situation and hence, our next best option would be to return to India at the first available opportunity. As we had originally planned to stay and shoot in Wadi Rum till the second week of April, our accommodation, food and supplies are taken care of for the immediate future,” he wrote.

He also added that a doctor on the team is carrying out check-ups for each member every 72 hours, in addition to the periodic medical check-ups by the doctor appointed by the Jordanian government.

“We completely understand that given the circumstances around the world, our team of 58 might not be the biggest concern of authorities back home now, and rightfully so. But we also felt that it was our duty to let all concerned know about the situation and keep them updated. There are thousands of Indians around the world waiting to get back home and we hope when the appropriate time and opportunity arrives, we are also able to come back to India. Till then, I hope all of you stay safe and let’s collectively hope and pray that life gets back to normal soon,” he wrote.

Scripted by Blessy, Aadujeevitham is based on novelist Benyamin's novel by the same name. Incidentally, Prithviraj plays the role of Najeeb Mohammed, a migrant worker who gets stranded in Saudi Arabia. His role required him to lose 30 kgs. The film also stars Amala Paul and Omani actor Talib al Balushi.