Prithvi Shaw selfie attack: Bhojpuri actor Sapna Gill remanded till Feb 20

Prithvi Shaw and his friends - who stepped out after dinner at a five-star hotel - were accosted by Sapna Gill and her friends who insisted on clicking selfies with the cricketer.

Bhojpuri actor and social media celebrity Sapna Gill was arrested late on Thursday in connection with the alleged assault on cricketer Prithvi Shaw and damaging the car in which he was travelling, Mumbai Police said on Friday, February 17. She was produced before an Andheri Magistrate Court which sent her to police custody till February 20, officials said. Prithvi Shaw and his friends - who stepped out after dinner at a five-star hotel - were accosted by Sapna Gill and her friends who insisted on clicking selfies with the cricketer. Though he obliged the first and second time, Shaw refused the third plea for selfies which apparently enraged Gill and her friends, and she tried to hit him with a baseball bat and even damaged the windshield of the car in which he was travelling.

As Shaw and his friends drove off, Gill and her friends chased them in another car and were stopped at a police check post nearby in Santacruz. On Thursday, Shaw's friends lodged a complaint with Oshiwara Police Station against Gill and at least seven others under various charges including rioting, extortion, assault, etc, and police managed to arrest her late last night.

Videos of the shocking incident, shot by some bystanders, went viral in which the cricket star is seen grappling with Gill wielding the bat ostensibly to hit him and he trying to save himself.

Gill subsequently made a counter-claim that Shaw had allegedly tried to assault her first and she was defending herself. Hailing from Chandigarh, Gill, 32, is based in Mumbai and is a social media influencer on several channels like YouTube, Instagram, Josh, SnapChat, etc., besides dancing, acting in several Bhojpuri films in the past decade with top stars like Ravi Kishen, Pawan Singh, Dineshlal Yadav and many others.