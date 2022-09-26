Prime Minister Modi to visit Japan for ex-PM Shinzo Abe’s funeral

Representatives from over 100 countries, including more than 20 heads of states and governments, are expected to attend Shinzo Abe's funeral.

news Foreign Affairs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Tokyo on Monday evening, September 26, to attend the state funeral of Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot dead three months ago while making a campaign speech in the southern Japanese city of Nara. Representatives from over 100 countries, including more than 20 heads of states and governments, are expected to attend Abe's funeral on Tuesday, September 27, at the Budokan, an indoor sporting facility. PM Modi will also hold a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

"I am travelling to Tokyo tonight to participate in the State Funeral of former PM Shinzo Abe, a dear friend and a great champion of India-Japan friendship," PM Modi tweeted hours before departing for Tokyo. "I will be conveying heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Kishida and Mrs. Abe on behalf of all Indians. We will continue working to further strengthen India-Japan relations as envisioned by Abe San. @kishida230," he said.

At a media briefing, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said PM Modi will attend the state funeral ceremony at Budokan, followed by a greeting occasion at Akasaka Palace, besides meeting Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Abe's wife Akie. "The visit will be an opportunity for PM Modi to honour the memory of former PM Abe, whom he considered a dear friend and great champion of India-Japan ties," he said.

In an address to the Indian Parliament in August 2007, Abe elaborated on his ambitious roadmap for India-Japan strategic ties to collectively deal with geopolitical challenges and for overall prosperity of Asia. In the "Confluence of Two Seas" speech, he told Indian lawmakers that the India-Japan relationship is blessed with the largest potential for development of bilateral relationship anywhere in the world.

Kwatra said Modi and Abe developed a personal bond through their meetings and interactions spanning over a decade, beginning with PM Modi's visit to Japan in 2007 as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. "PM Abe made significant contributions to deepening India-Japan relations, turning a largely economic relationship into a broad, comprehensive, and strategic partnership, making it pivotal for the two countries' and the region's security," Kwatra said.

The foreign secretary said Abe's contribution to India-Japan relations was recognised when India conferred on him the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award in 2021.

"Today, Japan is one of the most trusted and valued strategic partners of India. The two sides are committed to strengthening bilateral partnership on key areas of trade and investment, defence and security, climate change, health security, infrastructure, digital, industrial development, energy, critical and emerging technologies, and human resources, among others," he said.

"The bilateral meeting between PM Modi and PM Kishida during the upcoming visit will be an opportunity for the two leaders to reaffirm their commitment to further strengthening of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership," he said.