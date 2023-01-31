Prime accused in Morbi Bridge collapse surrenders before court

Jaysukh Patel, the Managing Director of the Oreva Group, responsible for the operation and maintenance of the bridge, had been absconding until now.

The Managing Director of Oreva Group and prime accused in the Morbi bridge collapse that left at least 132 persons dead in October last year, Jaysukh Patel, surrendered before the judicial magistrate's court in Morbi, Gujarat on Tuesday, January 31. Jaysukh Patel surrendered a day before his anticipatory bail application was due for hearing on Wednesday, February 1. His company, Oreva, was responsible for the operation and maintenance of the 100-year-old bridge, which collapsed four days after it was reopened for the public.

According to court sources, on Tuesday afternoon, Jaysukh walked into the courtroom and surrendered before the judicial magistrate. On January 27, the investigating officer and Deputy Superintendent of Police, PA Zala, had filed a charge-sheet in the suspension bridge collapse case of October 30, 2022, in which 132 persons were killed.

In the charge-sheet, Jaysukh Patel was named as the prime accused who was absconding. The main allegation against Jaysukh is that though he had to repair and reopen the bridge for the public after one year, to make quick money, he opened the bridge without a fitness certificate within six months.

Though corrosion was found on one of the main cables of the suspension bridge, he did not allegedly replace it. This bridge required expert engineers, but he is accused to have got it repaired with ordinary fabricators, putting the lives of visitors at risk.

Nine others who are charged as accused in the charge-sheet were arrested earlier. This includes managers Deepak Parekh, Dinesh Dave, three security guards, two ticket clerks and two private contact workers, who were taken into judicial custody. The First Information Report against the accused was filed under 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (intentional act causing death) and 114 (abettor present when offence committed) of the Indian Penal Code.

The bridge collapse occurred on October 30 when the 100-year-old structure broke down over the Machchu River in Morbi. It was packed with tourists and city residents at the time.

(With IANS input)