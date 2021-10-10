Price of tomato skyrockets in Bengaluru, other veggies may follow

HOPCOMS, in its daily price list, has fixed the price of tomatoes at Rs 60 per kilo in Bengaluru.

news Food

Tomatoes, a staple vegetable in kitchens across the country, have seen a sharp increase in price in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka. This is due to a decrease in supply. Tomatoes that were being sold at Rs 20 per kilo on average a week ago, are now being sold at Rs 50 per kilo to retail buyers in the city’s markets.

Even the Horticultural Producers' Cooperative Marketing and Processing Society (HOPCOMS), which has stores in most parts of the city, in its daily price list has fixed the price of tomatoes at Rs 60 per kilo in Bengaluru. A section of wholesalers said that the prices will ease only after a month. They blamed the continuous rains over the past few weeks in Kolar, Chintamani, and Hoskote, from where most of Bengaluru’s tomatoes are sourced from, for the major spike in the price of the vegetable. They also added that the prices of other vegetables, including onions, are likely to rise in the coming days.

Mushtaq, a vegetable wholesaler in Russel Market in Shivajinagar, which is one of the city’s oldest markets, said, “The prices are very high currently due to a shortage of stock. The rains have further worsened it by adding logistical issues.”

Another wholesaler, Amjad Nawas, said that other than the rains there are no other reasons for this sharp increase in price. He said if the rains persist in the coming weeks, then the prices of other common vegetables will also see a similar rise. “Right now, there is enough stock of onions and potatoes, so there has been no increase in prices. But we have to wait and see what happens if the rains continue,” he said.

He added that in the wholesale market, in September, tomatoes were being sold at Rs 5-20 per kilo depending on the quality, but that price has now increased to Rs 15-50.