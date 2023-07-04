President Murmu in Hyd to take part in Alluri Sitaramaraju birth anniversary celebrations

Later she will virtually inaugurate the Alluri Sitarama Raju Smrithivanam in Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh

news News

President Draupadi Murmu arrived in Hyderabad on Tuesday, July 4 and was received by the Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, and a delegation of cabinet ministers at Hakimpet Air Force station. The president will participate in festivities to mark the 125th birth Anniversary of Alluri Sitaramaraju, a revolutionary freedom fighter, on Tuesday afternoon at Gachibowli stadium in the city.

In view of the Presidentâ€™s visit to the city, Hyderabad police issued traffic restrictions along Gachibowli to Lingampally route from 2 PM to 7PM.

Drarupadi Murmu arrived at the Hakimpet Air Force Station on Tuesday morning by a special flight.

She will attend the anniversary festivities and also declare open a photo exhibition honouring Sitarama Raju. Later she will virtually inaugurate the Alluri Sitarama Raju Smrithivanam in Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh. (A word here on the project pl.) On this occasion, a 3D animation based on the life of the revolutionary freedom fighter will also be released. The traffic police issued an advisory to commuters to take an alternate route along Bolarum, Alwal, Lothkunta, Trimulgherry, Karkhana, JBS, Plaza Junction, PNT Flyover, HPS Out Gate, Begumpet Flyover, Greenlands Junction, Monappa Junction, Punjagutta, NFCL, NTR Bhavan, Jubilee Hills check Post, Road No. 45 junction between 10 am to 6 pm.

#HYDTPinfo

Commuters are requested to make a note of #TrafficAdvisory in view of the visit of the Hon'ble President of India to Hyderabad on 04th July, 2023. For travel assistance contact Traffic Help Line No. 9010203626. #TafficAlert #TrafficDiversion #TrafficRestrictions pic.twitter.com/4SuUSsdyoJ â€” Hyderabad Traffic Police (@HYDTP) July 3, 2023

Alluri Sitarama Raju travelled extensively in â€˜Manyamâ€™ regions, tribal areas near Visakhapatnam and Godavari districts. He led the Rampa Rebellion of 1922 against the Madras Forest Act of 1882, passed by the British Raj which limited the land rights of tribal people and protested against the atrocities committed by British police, forest, and revenue officials.

The president will leave for Maharashtra to address the 10th convocation of Gondwana University and will inaugurate the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavanâ€™s Sanskritik Kendra at Koradi in Nagpur.