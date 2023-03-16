President Murmu arrives on two-day visit to Kerala

She is slated to visit the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and would later award the President's Colour to INS Dhrnocharya.

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Kochi in Kerala on Thursday, March 16, on her maiden visit to the state after taking office. She was received by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and other top officials. Soon after her arrival, all three left for naval air station INS Garuda.

She is slated to visit the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and would later award the President's Colour to INS Dhrnocharya, after which she will leave for Thiruvananthapuram. On Friday, she has multiple programmes lined up and after that she will return to Kochi and from there leave for Lakshadweep.