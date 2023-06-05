President Droupadi Murmu reaches Suriname on first state visit

President Murmu’s visit comes on the invitation of her Surinamese counterpart Chandrikapersad Santokhi.

President Droupadi Murmu reached Suriname on her first state visit to the South American nation. “In a special gesture, President @CSantokhi of Suriname received the President at the airport with full state honours,” Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a tweet late Sunday.

In the first leg of her visit (June 4 to 6), the President will hold talks with Suriname leaders and meet a cross-section of the Indian diaspora in the capital city Paramaribo. The visit will further strengthen the deep-rooted ties between India and Suriname, official sources said.

President Murmu’s visit comes on the invitation of her Surinamese counterpart Chandrikapersad Santokhi. During the visit, she will hold special talks with President Santokhi and also participate in several activities.

President Murmu will leave for Serbia on June 7 at the invitation of President Aleksandar Vucic.