A drastic shift is witnessed in all sectors of the economy as the world got affected by the COVID 19 pandemic. And one sector that took a 360-degree turn with the onset of the pandemic is the education sector. Edtech companies have gone beyond borders to offer students nothing but the best from the safety of their homes.

One such platform is Prepp.in. The online platform is your one-stop destination for all your exam preparation needs. Prepp.in is a comprehensive search engine for students, parents, and educators looking for information on government exams in India.

Bank Exams Featuring on the Prepp Portal

Prepp.in provides a complete course guide on various Banking Exams in India. Some of the exams featured on Prepp are as follows.

> IBPS PO

> SBI PO

> SBI SO

> IBPS Clerk

> RBI Assistant Recruitment

> PNB SO

> LIC ADO

> LIC HFL

> IDBI Executive

> Federal Bank PO

> Bank of Baroda PO

> Canara Bank PO

> South Indian Bank PO

> Central Bank of India PO

Why Attempt Banking Exams?

Bank Examinations are routinely conducted in India mostly to employ officers and clerks in the banking sector. The number of candidates who appear for banking exams is increasing each passing year because banking is a niche career, making it a popular pick among students.

> They are an attractive employment option as they offer benefits in terms of security and stability, even beyond retirement.

> The banking sector offers a lot of individual growth opportunities.

> Letâ€™s face the ultimate truth, which is that money matters! The sector offers a handsome remuneration as well as enough scope for creative growth.

> Bank professionals can earn anything between 25,000 to 60,000 INR as their starting salary.

> There are plenty of perks and allowances like LTCs, PF, Health Insurance, Paid Leaves, Affordable Personal Loans, etc.

> There are also steady increments and promotions every year.

> All these reasons make banking an increasingly popular choice for both freshers as well as experienced professionals.

> It provides individuals with an ambience that is conducive to personal growth.

> It is a very diverse sector that has a lot of high profile roles to offer.

Prepp offers information like Salary and Growth prospects for each of the banking exams and thus enlightens prospective aspirants about why to take bank exams.

Job Profiles After Clearing Banking Exams

> Financial Analyst

> Bank Probationary Officer

> Account Manager

> Specialist IT Officer

Major Features of Prepp.in

Students can use the platform for information on various government exams, deadlines, sample papers, and other interactive tools to make the test process easier.

> Prepp aims to arm students with the knowledge to make more informed decisions about their future careers.

> The online platform has a very interactive user interface.

> It brings together students & community experts from across the country to enhance the future of learning. The site currently has over 2 lakh, monthly visitors.

> Prepp's free exam guides are an excellent approach to prepare for government jobs and can be used by subscribers around the clock.

> The app charges are nominal as well, starting from INR 149 per month.

> It provides information, including helpful preparation suggestions advised by Toppers and Exam experts, recommended books, and exam cut-offs.

> The assessments are also offered in multilingual languages, such as Hindi and English, to meet the needs of pupils.

> Sectional tests, topic-specific tests, subject-specific exams, practise tests, and prior-year papers are available on Prepp.

> The portal also displays the number of available tests, the number of tests taken, and the number of students who have taken the examinations.

> The portal provides overall and state rankings, as well as personalised performance analysis and discussion forums.

> Often referred to as the â€œencyclopedia of all government exams in India'', Prepp does the job of providing valuable information regarding banking exams and offers a comprehensive guide to students through a series of Mock Tests and Question Papers.

> A portal like Prepp plays a vital role in unprecedented times of the COVID 19 as it brings education to your doorsteps. The online education platform offers a complete exam guide including Banking, Defence, PSU Recruitment, Railways, SSC, Teaching, UPSC, State PSC.

> The online portal has recently launched a YouTube channel to ease Bank Exam preparation during this pandemic.

What You Will Enjoy These Features Of Prepp?

All students need to register to receive information about the most recent updates on the exam they are interested in. For many candidates, passing a government test is a dream come true and Prepp.in can help students turn that dream into reality. There is an asymmetrical relationship between the number of government posts and the number of candidates, making it difficult for candidates to crack the exams.

However, it is possible to crack the exams with great results when students have proper guidance and preparation, which is exactly what the online platform helps you with. It ensures a wholesome learning experience that you will hold on to for all your life. From App to Youtube channel, Prepp offers multiple mediums to make learning easy and affordable.

As mentioned earlier, students can get the latest information about every exam. Students will not need to hop from one platform to another for information. Also, practice papers and mock test features are available on the Prepp platform on every bank exam.

One can never miss a deadline with Prepp because it offers you interactive tools that simplify the process of appearing for the exam. Students will get to know about results, application forms and admit card issue dates for all government exams in India first hand.

Finally, if students have any queries related to the topics or theories, they can ask the questions on this online portal. Within a very minimal time their queries will get resolved by subject matter experts. Thus, learning will be an enjoyable experience for many. So, let it be your best friend for your banking exam preparation!

