Pregnant woman, husband charred to death as car goes up in flames in Kerala

The couple, along with four others, were on their way to a hospital when the incident took place near the Kannur Fire Station around 10.40 am.

news Accident

A couple, including a pregnant woman, was charred to death on Thursday, February 2, when the car in which they were travelling suddenly caught fire near the District Government hospital in Kannur. Police said that six persons were travelling in the car and four of them who were sitting in the rear seat escaped when the car caught fire.

The couple, along with four others, were on their way to a hospital when the incident took place near the Kannur Fire Station around 10.40 am. While the couple on the front seats were burnt to death, four others seated at the rear escaped. According to eyewitnesses, the two who were seated in the front were unable to open their doors, while a child and three others at the rear managed to escape.

The co-passengers of the victims have been shifted to a hospital and are out of danger, police said. The incident occurred when 26-year-old Risha and her husband Preejith (35) hailing from Kuttyattoor in the district, were on their way to the local hospital for her routine check up. According to locals, the woman who died was pregnant and they tried to rescue the couple by opening the front door of the car but failed.

"We are awaiting the arrival of forensic experts who will be able to find out the exact reason for the fire. Nothing will be left to chance and the probe will cover all aspects," said a top Kannur Police official.