Pregnant woman in Bengaluru walks 5 km in search of hospital, doctor couple save baby

The woman gave birth prematurely to a baby boy in an empty plot.

A pregnant woman, who walked for more than five kilometres in Bengaluru seeking medical help, went into premature labour on April 14. She ended up giving birth in an empty plot in Bengaluru’s Doddabommasandra. Thankfully, however, a doctor couple came to her assistance at the eleventh hour, helping save the life of the mother and the baby.

Speaking with TNM, Dr Ramya Himanish, a dentist who runs Krupa Clinic in Doddabommasandra, said the pregnant woman accompanied by her husband was walking for hours but could not find any hospitals open due to the lockdown.

“They reached us somewhere around 9am in the morning. But they were not expecting the delivery as they were given a date for sometime in May. They were searching for doctors as the woman was experiencing pain. It was when we tried to attend to her, she asked to use the washroom. But since the washroom was upstairs she said she could not climb and decided to relieve herself in a neighboring empty plot where she delivered the baby,” Dr Ramya said.

“After delivery, we thought the baby was dead as the boy was not breathing and the mother was bleeding profusely and she fell unconscious. My husband is a general physician and I called him for help and we did not have anything other than dental equipment. Somehow we could control the bleeding and she regained consciousness, that is when we started giving attention to the baby. We found there was mud in his nose and after my husband gave mouth to mouth respiration, he started breathing,” she added.

Dr Ramya said that the couple did not have any money with them either and they did not speak Kannada and they hesitated to speak with most people.

After both the baby and mother were stable, Dr Ramya said that she called for an ambulance which took them to KC General Hospital.

“It was only yesterday, that someone from the hospital sent me a photo of the baby and told me that both the mother and baby are fine,” Dr Ramya said.

Presently, both the mother and the baby are doing well in the KC General Hospital in Bengaluru city.