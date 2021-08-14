Preferential treatment given to Sasikala in jail: K’taka HC seeks investigation status report

The Karnataka High Court has sought a report on the investigation into a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Anti Corruption Bureau on preferential treatment given to VK Sasikala while she was serving her sentence in the Parappana Agrahara Prison. According to Indian Express, the court asked the Anti Corruption Bureau to submit the details of the FIR in a sealed cover by August 25, 2021.

The court directed the ACB to do so after hearing a public interest litigation filed by social worker KS Gita in Chennai. The order was passed by a division bench comprising justices Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Suraj Govindaraj. Following the Public Interest Litigation, the state government had informed the Karnataka High Court that the ACB had filed an FIR back in 2018.

According to reports, the petitioner has asked for a detailed report from the prison authorities for a final report that led to Sasikala, who is the former aide of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, being given preferential treatment in the Karnataka prison. The petitioner asked for the report based on the findings of a retired IAS officer Vinay Kumar who investigated the allegations of preferential treatment given to Sasikala and her sister in law J Ilavarasi. Gita added that no final report in the probe was submitted so far.

Back in 2019, a 295 page report by Vinay Kumar stated that a separate kitchen was being run for Sasikala and Ilavarasi at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison where she was lodged for 4 years. The investigation done by Vinay Kumar confirmed what former Deputy Inspector General of Prisons D Roopa had said in 2017. In a report she had submitted to the then DGP of HN Sathyanarayana Rao, Roopa had said that there was a talk that Rs 2 crore had been handed over for Sasikala to get preferential treatment in prison. However, the DGP rejected these claims and D Roopa was transferred to another post.

Sasikala served a four-year sentence in the disproportionate assets case. She was released from prison in January 2021. Following her release from prison, Sasikala announced that she was quitting politics. However the AIADMK later expelled several party leaders who were considered to be loyal to Sasikala and had contacted her post her release from prison.

