Praveen Nettaru murder: NIA arrests three belonging to PFI, SDPI in Karnataka

NIA officials said digital devices and incriminating documents were seized from the houses of the accused during the search operations.

news Crime

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested three people in connection with the death of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) member Praveen Nettaru during search operations at multiple locations in Karnataka on Saturday, November 5. NIA carried out searches at five locations in Dakshina Kannada, Hubli, and Mysuru.

The NIA arrested Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) State secretary K Ismail Shafi and Popular Front of India (PFI) leader Ibrahim Shah in Bellare. SDPI leader K Mahammad Iqbal was arrested in Bengaluru. NIA officials said digital devices and incriminating documents were also seized from their houses during the search. The NIA told PTI that the three accused were arrested for their active involvement in the conspiracy hatched to murder Nettaru.

BJP youth wing leader Praveen was hacked to death on July 26 by bike-borne assailants in Dakshina Kannadaâ€™s Sullia taluk. The attack came close on the heels of the murder of an 18-year-old man named Masood in nearby Kalanja village. The day after Praveenâ€™s murder, on July 28, a man named Fazil was hacked to death in Surathkal, in retaliation to the attack on Praveen. Police investigating Fazilâ€™s murder had told reporters that the accused began planning Fazil's murder in response to the murder of Praveen Nettaru.

The agency which is investigating the murder of Praveen Nettaru in Karnatakaâ€™s Dakshina Kannada district, had obtained the custody of five key accused in the case for six days in August. Officers of NIA approached a special court on August 18, for custody of the accused till August 23 after the state police completed custodial investigations on August 16. Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai had offered Rs 25 lakh compensation to Praveenâ€™s family, and not to the kin of the other victims.

With PTI inputs

Read: BJP to build a house for slain activist Praveen Nettaru's family

Also read: Muslim forum alleges bias by Karnataka govt in Fazil, Masood murder cases

Watch Let Me Explain: Beauty Parlour Stroke Syndrome, its symptoms and how it happens