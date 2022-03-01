Prashant Kishor won't be able to prevent TRS defeat in Telangana, say Congress & BJP

The reaction came after Kishor met with KCR and reportedly discussed plans for the 2023 Assembly polls and also the TRS chief's proposed front against the BJP.

Amid rumours that political strategist Prashant Kishor might work for TRS in Telangana, the opposition BJP and Congress in the state on Monday, February 28, claimed that no political strategist would be able to ensure the ruling party's victory in next year's Assembly elections. "Prashant Kishor has been touring for the last three days. Alongside him, another person Prakash Raj is touring. Even if 100 Prashant Kishors and 1,000 Prakash Rajs come, you cannot win Telangana. People will not let you win. Your true colours have come out," state Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy said.

Meanwhile, BJP's in-charge for party affairs in Telangana Tarun Chugh claimed that Kishor or others won't be able to save Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's sinking ship. "Kishor will not be able to save KCR's sinking ship. Because, people of Telangana have made up their mind to end KCR's misrule," Chugh told reporters.

The fight is not between KCR and BJP but between misrule and the one who will save Telangana, he claimed. Kishor's meeting with Rao in Telangana has assumed political significance ahead of next year's Assembly elections in the state, even as the TRS supremo is making efforts to stitch up an anti-BJP bloc comprising various regional leaders, including Mamata Banerjee and Uddhav Thackeray.

Kishor, who is credited with successfully handling the campaigns of several political parties in assembly elections in different states, including the DMK and TMC in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal last year, has met Rao, during the last couple of days, TRS sources said on Monday.

Though Kishor has been in touch with TRS, no arrangement between him and the ruling party has been crystalised yet and talks were still on, they claimed. There has been no official word on Kishor's meeting with Rao, also known as KCR. Rao and Kishor are understood to have discussed the ongoing efforts to bring together non-BJP parties, the present round of assembly polls and other political developments. Rumours have been doing the rounds over Kishor working for TRS for some time now.

