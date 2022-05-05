Prashant Kishor to go on 3000 km padayatra in Bihar, won't float political party for now

"A new thinking and new attempt is needed to transform Bihar," Prashant Kishor said, addressing the media on his next steps.

Election strategist Prashant Kishor on Thursday, May 5, announced that he has had his fill as a backroom operator for leading political players of the country and that he was now intent on creating a platform of like-minded people aimed at transforming his home state Bihar. Kishor brushed aside speculation that he would be launching a new political party and said, instead he would work for Bihar's development. However, he left open the possibility of a party being eventually formed by his new developmental platform.

"A new thinking and new attempt is needed to transform Bihar," said Kishor, who called his proposed drive â€˜Jan Suraaj,â€™ similar in concept to the â€˜Baat Bihar Kiâ€™ he had launched soon after his expulsion from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) two years ago.

The strategist said that some 17,500-18,000 people have been identified who could join this attempt and he would be holding discussions with them over the next few months. He said his previous venture could not take off since soon after its launch the COVID-19 pandemic had struck and brought all public activities to a standstill.

Reacting to Lalu Prasad, Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav's comments, he said, "They are big leaders of the country. Hence, it is not necessary for them to take notice of a small person like me. Even those who are commenting on me after my tweet are wasting their own time. I am a very small person from the state," Kishor said. "Leaders like Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar emerged from the JP movement, but we have to think about whether the goal of that movement was achieved or not. In my opinion, it was not achieved, hence, we have to deeply analyse with my team for more than one year before deciding to go to the people of Bihar," Kishor added.

"After that JP movement, there has been no such movement in Bihar. I am not saying that our initiative would turn out to be similar to that of the JP movement, but I must say that one movement is required here in Bihar. Who has done a 3,000 km padyatra earlier? If we want to change in Bihar, we have to change the thinking of the people at the mass level," he said.

"In the last 10 years, I was involved in making strategies for different political parties. Now, I want to start a political journey from zero in Bihar. I will go before the people of Bihar and if the results are positive then we will decide on the next move -- whether I would form a political party or not. At present, we are not going to form any political party," he stated.

Reacting on his relationship with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Kishor said: "My relationship with Nitish Kumar is like father and a son, but that doesn't mean son would not choose another path. I have chosen the path of struggle. Whenever I meet with Nitish Kumar, I meet him like he is my father and he has also given respect to me like a son."

In 2020, I had a difference of opinion on the issue of CAA and NRC. I objected to the policy of Nitish Kumar to vote in favour of the CAA and NRC. Still, JD(U) did that. Nitish Kumar, however, convinced me that CAA and NRC would not be implemented in Bihar but I told him that I would not stay in the party with compromising policies. Due to my objection, the party expelled me," he said.

After eviction from the JD(U), I started the same movement in 2020 but it was stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Now, I am not saying that COVID is wiped out from the country, but the situation has improved now. Hence, I have decided to restart that initiative again from Champaran," he said.