Pralhad Joshi says Cong’s no-confidence motion will be discussed within time period

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Friday, July 28, said that discussion on the no-confidence motion from Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Gaurav Gogoi will be held within the time period, adding that the government will not have any problem as it has the numbers. “There is a time period for the discussion of no-confidence motion. The discussion will be held within that time period,” Joshi told reporters at the Parliament premises in New Delhi, referring to the Opposition's demand for immediate discussion on the no-confidence motion against the government. He said, “We will give a reply. We are hopeful that there will be no problem as we have the numbers.”

On Wednesday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla informed the House that he has received the no-confidence motion from MP Gaurav Gogoi under rule 193. “Let them go. If they want to discuss, if they want the truth to come out. There is no better floor than this. We are ready for discussion. Everything will be clear,” Joshi said in response to a question on the Opposition MP's visit to strife-torn Manipur.

Notably, ethnic clashes erupted in the northeastern state on May 3 and since then hundreds of people have lost their lives, while thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps. The Congress and other Opposition parties have been blaming Chief Minister N Biren Singh and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the current crisis in the state, and have demanded his dismissal.